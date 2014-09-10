By Mary Milliken
TORONTO, Sept 10 Adults who should know better
engage in plenty of cringeworthy behavior over the Internet in
the new film "Men, Women & Children," but director Jason Reitman
says don't judge them too harshly.
There's the husband and wife having affairs, one through an
escort site and the other through a hookup site, the mother who
puts sexualized photos on a website to promote her teen daughter
and another mother who strangles her daughter's life with
zealous control of her social media.
"We are lost when it comes to this and 100 years from now we
will look back and see this moment between 1995 and 2015 when we
were just idiots when it came to computers," Reitman told
Reuters before premiering the movie at the Toronto International
Film Festival.
"We get to be that idiot generation, I guess."
Reitman, a four-time Oscar nominee for "Juno" and "Up in the
Air," wanted to explore love, relationships, parenting, what
keeps people apart, why they aren't more honest and what happens
to their sex lives, rather than the issue of how we deal with
the Internet and digital technology.
"The Internet is simply a location," Reitman said, one that
people know very well and "that will actually become a seamless
entry point to talk about the normal stuff."
'A LITTLE TOO FAR'
The film, based on the novel of the same name from Chad
Kultgen, chronicles the struggles of a group of high school
teenagers and their parents. Most of the problems are nothing
new (bullying, anorexia, teenage pregnancy and promiscuity,
withdrawal) but now much of the angst is played out on digital
screens, shown by the quick-fire text messages popping up on the
film screen.
Jennifer Garner is a mother who obsessively sets parental
controls on her daughter's phones and computer, monitoring all
interactions and encouraging other parents to do the same.
Reitman said that many people who see the film consider
Garner's character to be "the sane, reasonable one."
"This movie gives you a whole buffet of reasons why you
should protect your kids from the Internet," said Garner. "I can
see why she started down that road. She just goes a little too
far."
Adam Sandler and Rosemarie Dewitt are a sexually frustrated
couple who prefer to seek pleasure elsewhere with the help of
technology. Meanwhile, their popular son is addicted to online
pornography and cannot initiate real sexual relationships.
So far, the movie has received mixed reviews. "Relatability
often being a more reliable conversation-starter than quality,
the film's universally applicable message, savvy packaging and
excellent cast could inspire audiences to log on to the Oct. 17
Paramount release," said Variety film critic Justin Chang.
Reitman said people seem a little reticent to reach for
their phone after seeing the film because it shows how much time
individuals spend staring a devices rather than the world around
them.
"People seem to come out of the movie in a bit of a daze,
which I like," he said.
