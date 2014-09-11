By Mary Milliken
| TORONTO, Sept 11
TORONTO, Sept 11 There might have been something
more nerve-wracking than being an opponent to world chess
champion Bobby Fischer, and that was being the mercurial man's
minder.
"Pawn Sacrifice," a film premiering at the Toronto
International Film Festival on Thursday, chronicles not only the
rise of the young American grandmaster but how hard it was to
get him to his crowning moment, the famous "Match of the
Century" in 1972 against Soviet rival Boris Spassky.
Fischer, played by Tobey Maguire, is rude, inappropriate,
anti-Semitic, unpredictable, brilliant, and as director Edward
Zwick says, "probably paranoid and delusional." He is also a
cultural hero ill-equipped to handle his celebrity.
Spassky is, on the other hand, a cool cat who enjoys the
privileges as an icon of the Soviet state. He is played by Liev
Schreiber, who speaks Russian in much of the film in what the
actor called "one of the scariest things I have ever done."
Spassky, the world champion, and Fischer, the challenger,
find themselves in a Cold War proxy battle when they agree to
the "Match of the Century" to be played in Iceland. On the
newscasts, their showdown upstages the Vietnam War and the
break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in
what would become the Watergate scandal.
"I don't think it was about America or the Russian program
for either of them," said Schreiber. "I think it was about being
No. 1."
'APPRECIATE THE EXQUISITENESS'
The irascible Fischer threatens to upend the competition at
every turn, demanding more money and going missing right before
he is to fly to Reykjavik, much to the frustration of his
handlers, a savvy lawyer and a patient priest played by Michael
Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard.
Once there, Fischer doesn't show for one match and won't
proceed unless he and Spassky play in a ping-pong room away from
the crowd. Spassky agrees even though he could win the
championship by forfeit.
"To Boris' credit, he wanted Bobby to be at his best," said
Schreiber. "I don't think Boris wanted to meet a lesser Bobby."
Fischer told an interviewer that what he enjoyed most was
seeing his opponent crumble inside as he realized all was lost.
When that moment comes for Spassky, Schreiber said he and
Maguire played it out in blissful silence.
Despite having surrendered the Soviet Union's decades-long
world chess supremacy, Spassky does the unthinkable, standing up
and applauding his opponent on stage.
"As driven as he was to win, he loved the game so much that
he couldn't help smile and appreciate the exquisiteness of what
Fischer did to him," said Schreiber.
Zwick said audiences should not be intimidated if they don't
know a pawn sacrifice, a Sicilian defense or any other move.
Chess, he has discovered, "tends to be about the dominance
of one personality by another."
The film went to Toronto seeking a distributor and new
company Bleecker Street bought the North American rights. "Pawn
Sacrifice" will be released in 2015.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)