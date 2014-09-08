By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Sept 8 British class and privilege are
seldom associated with hooliganism and uncontrolled violence,
but Danish director Lone Scherfig pairs the two in a new film
about the debauched excesses of an exclusive Oxford University
dining club.
"The Riot Club," which premiered at the Toronto
International Film Festival on Saturday, is a story inspired by
the elite dining societies of Oxford and Cambridge.
"We've seen plenty of films about football hooliganism and
the working class. I think we need to have a look into this
world too," Max Irons, who portrays one of the club's members,
told Reuters. "Class is just so deeply, deeply ingrained
unfortunately in England."
While fictitious, the movie's namesake club has parallels
with real-life counterparts such as Oxford's Bullingdon Club,
which British media report counts British Prime Minister David
Cameron, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, and the
mayor of London as former members.
Based on Laura Wade's play, "Posh", the film centers on
Miles Richards (Irons) and Alistair Ryle, two wealthy young men
entering university who are offered membership into the very
exclusive club. Many of its 10 members come from some of
Britain's bluest bloodlines.
The two new initiates are very different. While both are
privileged, Ryle is an angry outsider with an unhappy family
life who lives in his older brother's shadow. Richards is
sociable and laid back. Tensions between them rise quickly.
Like the play, the movie centers on an evening of debauchery
at a village pub that spirals out of control, leaving the
members to battle about who should suffer the consequences.
The film ends as it might in real life, imperfectly, even
though Scherfig said it was a struggle to not take the more
"crowd-pleasing" path.
"You cannot be faithful to the premise and then have
everything end in harmony. Because it is a portrait of ...
Britain's class system. And that is not something that is in
harmony," said Scherfig, who also directed the 2009
Oscar-nominated coming-of-age film "An Education."
Sam Claflin, who as Ryle takes a very different turn from
his character in the "Hunger Games", was drawn to the script
because it depicted a world alien to his own experience.
"My upbringing was very humble and there was no privilege
whatsoever," Claflin told Reuters. "This world really intrigued
me."
Scherfig said there was a lot of attention over whether a
Danish director could make a film about British society, but it
has already received some positive notices.
Variety has written that Scherfig "approaches the milieu
with shrewd anthropological wit, amplifying Wade's research with
her own keen outsider insights - this on top of an expert grasp
of tension and tone as the club's initial allure turns to
anxiety and disgust."
