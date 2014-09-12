By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Sept 12 The interview was supposed to
start, but pianist Seymour Bernstein was not quite ready. He
held up his iPad to take one more picture of actor-director
Ethan Hawke before he was satisfied.
"I think that captures the part of you that I'm very fond
of: unassuming and full of affection," Bernstein told Hawke,
showing him the photo.
Bernstein is the 87-year-old subject of Hawke's new
documentary, "Seymour: An Introduction", an intimate portrait of
a classical pianist, teacher and composer. It is also about the
passion and devotion toward perfecting a craft.
An intense conversation during a chance meeting at a
Manhattan dinner party several years ago blossomed into a unique
friendship. Hawke wanted to hear Bernstein play, but it took a
year before it happened.
"What I'm kind of in shock about, and I love, is that when
somebody great plays the piano, the room stops," Hawke, 43, told
Reuters.
Bernstein had a concert career that took him all over the
world, but he called it quits at age 50, in part because he did
not enjoy the anxiety and commercial side of the business, and
wanted more time to compose and teach.
A private individual, the film does not delve into Seymour's
personal life. Yet the pianist not only agreed to the
documentary, but to Hawke's request to give an informal recital
to his theater group, New York City's LAByrinth Theater Company.
"He's so endearing, you can't say 'no' to this guy. So I
heard myself say 'yes' ... I started to practice like I was
going to make my New York debut," said Bernstein, who began
playing six to eight hours a day. "I wasn't going to let him
down."
The film, which debuted at Telluride last month and was
acquired by Sundance Selects, screened at the Toronto
International Film Festival this week.
It has received critical praise. Variety wrote: "The great
classical pianist ... is as graceful a speaker as he is a
musician, and his voice rings out with wondrous depth and
clarity."
TEACHER AND STUDENT
Even though Hawke rarely inserts himself into the film, the
respect and affection between the two artists - in some ways
mentor and protege - are nonetheless infused throughout.
"He goes inside of a person, the way he goes inside of a
role, when he plays, when he acts. He went inside of me, and was
able to capture what I would describe as my essence," said
Bernstein of Hawke.
In the film, just before Seymour gives his first public
performance in 35 years, Hawke tells the audience how he
confided to Bernstein "his most terrifying secret" - that for
the last several years, he sometimes performed with crippling
stage fright. Seymour offers wise counsel, because he
understands the anxiety that comes with performing.
Coming out of retirement proved to be a balm for Bernstein.
"Something very strange occurred ... (Ethan) introduces me.
A deathly calm came over me. I couldn't believe it. I said, this
is amazing," he said.
