TORONTO, Sept 8
Everyone involved in the making
of "St. Vincent" wants to talk about Bill Murray, who plays the
grumpy and flawed namesake of director Ted Melfi's first film,
but the quirky comedian has lived up to a reputation of being
incredibly hard to pin down.
The star of "Stripes," and "Groundhog Day," has been
omnipresent at this year's Toronto International Film Festival:
he took fan questions after a 30th anniversary screening of
"Ghostbusters" on Friday, hammed it up at the premiere of his
new film later, and was spotted cycling around the city and on a
late-night dance floor in random photos by onlookers.
The festival also declared last Friday "Bill Murray Day,"
and a cadre of loyal fans dressed up as some of his beloved
characters in a costume contest.
But Murray also famously does his own thing, so it came as
little surprise when he left partway through a grueling schedule
of on-camera interviews on Saturday, deciding the fun was to be
had elsewhere.
"If you get a glimpse, the party follows him," Naomi Watts,
Murray's "St. Vincent" co-star, told Reuters, after returning
from a two-hour lunch on Saturday at the home of two of Murray's
friends. "He is such a joy to work with and every day on set
felt like a party."
Murray has no agent or manager, and uses a 1-800 phone
number and messaging service to field calls from producers and
directors eager for his involvement in their projects.
Melfi, who also wrote the script for "St. Vincent," said he
called the number dozens of times. Luckily for him, Murray
finally called back.
"I try not to write with someone in mind because if you
don't get them, it's just depressing," he said. "But Bill's the
perfect blend of bitter and sweet - and heaven and hell, really.
And once I started thinking of him, I couldn't stop thinking of
him."
The film tells the story of Vincent - who drinks, gambles,
and lives alone but has periodic visits with a pregnant Russian
prostitute - and his unlikely friendship with the scrawny kid
who moves in next door.
After a rousing audience reception at the world premiere,
reviews have been mixed, with the BBC saying that the crowd
"responded on Pavlovian cue to the film's cutesy, aging-rebel
theatrics, but, really, Bill Murray deserves a better movie."
Yet Variety called the Weinstein Company movie a "window
into the actor's own soul", which it describes as "a ticket to
movie heaven."
Apart from praise for Murray, accolades were also heaped on
the performance of Jaeden Lieberher, the 11-year-old actor whose
character Oliver is taken under the wing of Murray's Vincent.
Initially nervous in Murray's presence, Lieberher said the
iconic actor helped him relax and proved an instructive
presence.
"I learned from him, but he didn't teach me with his words,"
he said. "He taught me how to do it when he didn't know he was
teaching me."
