By Mary Milliken
| TORONTO, Sept 7
TORONTO, Sept 7 The code-breaking machine that
may have cut World War II by two years and saved millions of
lives was invented by British mathematician Alan Turing, a
prickly genius and unlikely war hero unknown to most of the
world.
That might be because his work to crack Germany's Enigma
code remained classified for decades. But also, Turing met a
tragic end following the war, taking his own life at 41 after he
was convicted for being homosexual and sentenced to chemical
castration.
The star power of British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his
new film "The Imitation Game" could bring Turing's triumph and
tragedy to a broad audience beyond Britain, where Queen
Elizabeth recently pardoned the man who inspired the modern
computer with his "Turing machine."
"The Imitation Game" is one of the most anticipated films at
the Toronto Film Festival, where it will screen on Tuesday, and
has earned praise and early awards buzz after distributor The
Weinstein Co. gave a sneak peek at the Telluride Film Festival.
Cumberbatch, one of the most sought-after actors in film and
television, gave an immediate "yes" to playing Turing.
"There is a huge burden, an onus of responsibility,"
Cumberbatch told Reuters on Sunday. "This was an extraordinary
man and sadly, bizarrely not that well known a man of his
achievements."
His Turing is terribly awkward and annoying, and when forced
by the British government to work with a team of code-breakers,
the lone genius is dismissive. When he doesn't get the backing
for his machine, he sends a letter to Prime Minister Winston
Churchill, who grants him his wishes.
DOSE OF HUMOR
For director Morten Tyldum, Cumberbatch "has that incredible
screen charisma," adding "you can hold on to his face and you
feel he has a million things going on through his eyes."
Keira Knightley plays mathematician Joan Clarke, who as the
lone woman on the team bonds with Turing and becomes his fiance,
although he later tells her he is gay.
Tyldum, a Norwegian known for his 2011 hit "Headhunters,"
was drafted for the independent, modestly budgeted production
after big Hollywood studios passed on the script.
People think "it's going to be a sad story and it's not,"
said Tyldum. "We wanted to make an entertaining movie. There's a
lot of humor in it and, to me, it is a movie about hope."
Cumberbatch said the humor is true to Turing, whose niece
relayed that "he was very funny in a very dry English way" and
could joke about the forced estrogen injections of his sentence.
The humor also lightens the mood for a team tasked with the
impossible, breaking through the millions of combinations to
crack the German code while the war rages.
The math and the machine's workings will go right over most
moviegoers' heads. But even the actors say they didn't get it
either despite their best efforts.
"Benedict was working on the cryptic crosswords and he got
further than I did, but we were all just faking it," said
Knightley.
(Editing by Sandra Maler)