By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, Sept 14
TORONTO, Sept 14 The rise and fall of Lance
Armstrong, from cancer-beating Tour de France champion to
admitted drug cheat, made for an epic heist flick, said the
director of "The Program," which had its world premiere at the
Toronto International Film Festival on the weekend.
"I think it is a crime story, I think it's a heist movie,"
British director Stephen Frears said. "He pulled it off and then
he threw it all away."
Texas-born Armstrong raised hundreds of millions of dollars
as the public face of a cancer charity while winning seven Tour
de France races between 1999 and 2005, victories he was stripped
of in 2012 after being condemned as a doping mastermind.
After years of denials, Armstrong in 2013 admitted to
doping. He is still fighting a lifetime ban and a $100 million
lawsuit.
"He's America's Jesus Christ on a bicycle. He comes back
from the dead, he heals the sick, and then we found out that our
Son of God is a doping liar. And now we've banished him," said
Ben Foster, who plays Armstrong.
Foster said he took performance-enhancing drugs while
filming to get a better feel for his character.
"I wanted to understand the culture on a cellular level," he
said of the method-acting technique. "I believe Lance saw the
world differently after he survived cancer. After that he came
to the conclusion winning is life, and losing is death."
"The Program" documents the dark side of professional
cycling, which still struggles to shake off suspicions of
cheating amid a culture of loyalty to a team's star.
"It's a profession in which people other than Lance
Armstrong are called domestiques," Frears said, referring to the
French word for servant. "The hierarchy is quite powerful."
It was Armstrong's decision to return from retirement in
2009 that ultimately proved his downfall, turning fellow riders
like Floyd Landis against him.
Chris O'Dowd plays Sunday Times journalist David Walsh, who
was suspicious of Armstrong from early in his inspirational
journey from hospital bed and wheelchair to Tour de France
podium.
Walsh's book, "Seven Deadly Sins: My Pursuit of Lance
Armstrong," forms the narrative backbone for the film, with help
from the 2012 report of the United States Anti-Doping Agency
that said Armstrong's career was "fueled from start to finish by
doping."
"It's such an incredible story, that this man defeats cancer
and wins the Tour de France; you wouldn't believe it if it was
fiction," O'Dowd said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Richard Chang)