By Jeffrey Hodgson
| TORONTO, Sept 7
TORONTO, Sept 7 Pink Floyd co-founder Roger
Waters says a new movie about his monumental, three-year
remounting of the band's famous "The Wall" album should be seen
as a protest against the growing spread of armed conflict,
rather than just a concert documentary.
"Roger Waters: The Wall", which had its world premiere on
Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, documents
the massive concerts that included pyrotechnics, animation, a
flying inflatable pig and an actual wall constructed on stage as
the show progressed.
But it also includes vignettes of Waters visiting war
cemeteries and memorials in Europe, including the grave of a
grandfather who died in World War One, and the site of the 1944
battle that killed his father when Waters was just a baby.
The concert itself featured projections on its set of
veterans, activists and average people who died in wars,
protests and attacks on civilians.
Waters said a major theme of the original album is the need
to challenge politicians who seem increasingly willing to resort
to the use of violence.
"It's a question that's not being asked of our leaders often
enough. If this film asks that question, at least in part, then
it would be good," Waters told Reuters on the red carpet ahead
of the premiere.
"It's a protest movie. It's an anti-war, protest movie."
The film received a standing ovation after a screening
packed with fans. The audience also sang an impromptu "Happy
Birthday" when Waters, who turned 71 on Saturday, took to the
stage.
The 1979 double album has an unusual Canadian link. It was
partly set in motion when Waters spat at a disruptive fan at a
1977 Montreal concert. Appalled by what he'd done, he came up
with a concept for a record based on his desire to wall himself
off from the audience and wider world.
The hugely successful album was followed by a Pink Floyd
concert tour in 1980-1981 that also included major stage sets
and special effects. Waters wrote a 1982 film directed by Alan
Parker that combined live action and animation, before leaving
the band a few years after.
"The Wall Live" kicked off in Toronto in 2010 and ran to
2013. It became one of the top grossing concert tours of all
time as it grew to more than 200 shows in Europe, North and
South America and Australia.
Waters said he had welcomed the opportunity to spread the
album's core message that politicians and citizens must work to
overcome the divisions fueling the wars we see today.
"It's very easy for people to say ... that will never
happen, because they are this, and they are that. And you can't
talk to them," he told Reuters.
"They just lived in a different part of the globe and are
educated differently. And they need education the same way that
we do so that we can cross the great divide that we might call
the wall."
(Editing by Paul Simao)