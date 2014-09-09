(Corrects spelling of heroin in paragraph 11)
By Mary Milliken
TORONTO, Sept 8 From the moment Reese
Witherspoon tears off a bloodied big toe nail in the opening
scene of her new film "Wild," it is clear the Oscar-winning
actress is headed in a new direction.
It may be the best move she has made in awhile, offering the
normally pretty and perky Witherspoon the chance to play a raw
and angry woman venturing into the wilderness on her own, for
1,000 miles with a monster-sized pack to do one thing: save
herself. The story is a real one, based on the best-selling
memoir by Cheryl Strayed.
"Wild" director Jean-Marc Vallee demanded the mirrors in
the make-up trailer be covered so Witherspoon wouldn't know just
how bad she looked without make-up.
"It was raw, I had never seen myself in a movie like that
before," Witherspoon said ahead of the film's showing at the
Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
In a year with many strong male film leads and few female
ones so far, Witherspoon can take most of the credit for making
this role happen: she contacted Strayed directly to buy the film
rights after reading the book before publication.
"I just knew it would be one of the most important books in
my life," said the 38-year-old actress and producer.
Witherspoon, who won the best actress Oscar for her 2005
role as June Carter in "Walk the Line," promised Strayed she
would get the movie made quickly and not let it "languish around
Hollywood."
For Strayed, everything Witherspoon said about why she
thought it could work on film "thrilled me to the bone," and her
gut told her she could trust the actress.
SELF-DESTRUCTION
Together they lined up a team that would be the envy of many
a project: Vallee, the French Canadian director who had just
made the acclaimed "Dallas Buyers Club" and British screenwriter
Nick Hornby. Ironically, both men say they have an allergy to
hiking.
While large parts of the film focus on Cheryl and the
solitude of the grueling Pacific Crest Trail through the West,
there is also the backstory that landed her there, presented in
flashbacks.
Cheryl has lost her loving mother, played by Laura Dern, to
cancer. She cheated on her husband by having sex with strangers
and turns to shooting up heroin. She divorces and sets out on a
journey for which she is woefully unprepared.
She runs out of food and water, loses her boots and is
covered in sores. But between her bravery and the kindness of
strangers, she endures 94 days.
After a screening at Telluride Film Festival last month, New
York Times film critic A.O. Scott called her "an excitingly
credible feminist heroine" and pundits speculated Witherspoon
will earn a best actress Oscar nomination.
And to those who have suggested "Wild" is a "chick-flick,"
Vallee responded on Monday: "Chick-flick, my ass."
The Fox Searchlight picture opens Dec. 5 in North American
theaters.
