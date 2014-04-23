By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Do not mess with Miss
Meadows, the tap dancing elementary school teacher played by
actress Katie Holmes in the new film of the same name that has
premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
She is a dainty sprite, bordering on fey in the mold
of French film heroine "Amelie." But she also has some serious
issues.
Decked out in frilly ankle socks and flowery dresses, she is
armed and just a little bit trigger happy, especially when
would-be rapists or child molesters enter her sights.
She tends to punctuate meet-ups with a decidedly non-ironic
"toodle-loo," and as described by one of the cops on her trail
in "Miss Meadows" is a "pulp fiction Mary Poppins."
But her mission to clear the streets of bad people is
complicated when she falls for a local sheriff, played by James
Badge Dale ("World War Z," and "Parkland.")
"I'm a fan of strong women, and I like seeing them on
screen," Holmes said of the vigilante heroine she portrays in
the film.
"I liked her spirit," Holmes added. "She was delightful and
believed in what she was doing and the integrity of her mind."
The vigilante satire co-stars three-time Emmy-award winner
Jean Smart ("Samantha Who?" and "Frasier") and Mary Kay Place,
who also won an Emmy for comedy series "Mary Hartman, Mary
Hartman."
Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Karen Leigh
Hopkins, the long gestation of "Miss Meadows" began with the
1993 abduction and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was
snatched from her bedroom in Petaluma, California, during a
slumber party.
Hopkins recalled a reporter at the time saying the killer
deserved compassion, having himself been abused as a child.
"I always thought of myself as a fairly liberal person,"
Hopkins said after the film's premiere. "But at that moment I
thought, 'We've lost our marbles.' And at that moment, 'Miss
Meadows' came into my head."
"That was 14 years ago," Hopkins added.
The film was shot on location in and around Cleveland, Ohio,
in just under three weeks, and according to Hopkins, getting
Holmes, known for her roles in "The Ice Storm" and "Batman
Begins," to play the title role helped.
"It was a phenomenal gift," Hopkins said.
Holmes, whose marriage to Tom Cruise ended in 2012, has
completed two films since "Miss Meadows," and is shooting an
untitled movie in which she plays a New York socialite.
By all accounts the character took on an added dimension
when Holmes signed on, imparting the killer with an ethereal,
whimsical quality.
"Katie brought an entirely new level to Miss
Meadows," Hopkins said, including much of the humor.
The director also appreciated her ability to
improvise, noting that the actress did not hesitate to rework a
line of dialogue because she felt it was wrong for the
character.
Holmes evinced a shading of Miss Meadows, adding: "I think I
always said 'Please.'"
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Patricia Reaney and G
Crosse)