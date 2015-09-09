By Hanna Rantala
VENICE, Sept 9
VENICE, Sept 9 Jerzy Skolimowski's thriller "11
Minut" (11 Minutes), screened at the Venice Film Festival on
Wednesday, may be the most personal film of his career, the
veteran director said.
Skolimowski, 77, who wrote the dialogue for Roman Polanski's
"Knife in the Water" (1962), said his latest was inspired by
personal tragedy, including his son's death in India.
"I lost members of my family and I was really in a very bad
shape, physically and mentally," he told Reuters in an interview
at the festival. His film is among 21 competing for the Golden
Lion top prize, which will be awarded on Saturday.
"In order to overcome this, I decided that I would force
myself to work and I really forced myself to sit down in front
of the typewriter and I said I'm not getting up until I have
four pages a day," he said.
The film's action takes place within the 11 minutes of the
title, when a procession of lives collide in a square in Warsaw.
Among them is a young starlet who is having an interview with a
foreign filmmaker alone in his luxury hotel room, while her
jealous husband paces the corridor outside.
Other characters include a drug courier, a paedophile
teacher on probation now working as a hot-dog vendor, a young
woman who has split with her lover and a water-colourist --
possibly a stand-in for Skolimowski, an accomplished painter --
who is a passenger on a bus heading to the square.
"It's a human story, it could happen any place in the
world," Skolimowski said.
Much of the action takes place with hints that police
surveillance cameras are watching. A plane flies thunderously
overhead, at low altitude, suggesting a link between the action
in the film and the events of Sept 11, 2001, in New York City.
Skolimowski said the connection with the terror attack on
the Twin Towers was not intentional, but the tragedy has long
been simmering in his subconscious.
"That's such a huge thing that my little modest film is not
competing with any of those aspects," he said.
"Still, if there is an echo of it, why not? ... I couldn't
get rid of those images, so maybe 14 years later I somehow free
my imagination of those bad things," he said.
He said the film is meant to convey that every second of
life counts.
"I wanted to share quite universal experiences, the fact
that we don't treasure our lives, we don't realise that it could
end almost any time so rapidly, so unexpectedly, and it would be
too late after that to enjoy it -- so that is the message,
universal message," he said.
