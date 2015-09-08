(Fixes mispunch in lead paragraph 'sinister')
By Francis Maguire
VENICE, Sept 8 "Abluka", a dark and sinister
film depicting Istanbul in the throes of a terrorist bombing
campaign, is intended as a warning about the fragility of
democracy, its Turkish director said on Tuesday.
"I think mainly it's about how the political atmosphere can
drive people paranoid and crazy and create the destruction of
the society," Emin Alper told Reuters in an interview at the
Venice Film Festival
"The political polarisation, the political tensions and the
idea of a polarised society between enemy and friends can
destroy our identities, our confidence," he added.
Though set in Istanbul, he said, the human conflict
portrayed was characteristic of many places in the 20th century.
The film, which means "Frenzy" in English, shows this
societal disintegration through the eyes of two brothers, Kadir,
played by Mehmet Ozgur, who has been released from prison on
parole after years inside, and his younger brother Ahmet, played
by Berkay Ates, whose wife has just left him.
PAST BECOMES PRESENT
They have a third, middle brother whom neither has seen in
years, and who may or may not be the head of the network that is
terrorising neighbourhoods with bombings in the middle of the
night, which in turn provoke a heavy police crackdown.
The film explores paranoia and the film's unconventional
structure is designed to reflect disorientation caused by war,
or the threat of violence.
It comes at a time of heightened tension in Turkey,
following a bombing, blamed on Islamic State, in the
southeastern city of Suruc in July that killed 30 people.
Since then, a ceasefire with Kurdish insurgents has broken
down, the two conflicts feeding into each other and raising
public fears. Hundreds of suspected Kurdish and Islamic State
militants across the country have been arrested.
Turkey has expanded air strikes against Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq while militants, for their
part, have launched the most destructive attacks in decades,
killing dozens of Turkish servicemen.
"When we were shooting the film, we were living in a quite
peaceful period and we thought that when we were shooting it, we
said that now the film is referring more to the past," Alper
said.
"But suddenly in July after this bomb attack in Suruc the
ceasefire has stopped between Kurdish guerrillas and the
government. And the film suddenly started referring to the
present."
Although the action is set in Istanbul, Alper said what is
portrayed could happen anywhere.
"The history of the 20th century is full of such political
conflicts and you can see such political atmosphere everywhere,"
he said.
The film is in competition for the top Lion d'Or prize which
will be awarded on Saturday.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)