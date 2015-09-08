By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 8
VENICE, Sept 8 Director Charlie Kaufman's
"Anomalisa", shown at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, is a
stop-motion animation film shot with puppets that is full of
laughs, tenderness and more than a touch of the surreal.
But with an explicit sex scene between two of the puppets
about halfway through, it won't be one for the whole family.
Kaufman refuses to discuss what his films or screenplays are
about, but he and co-director and animation specialist Duke
Johnson told Reuters in an interview they can live with the U.S.
R-rating the film got because of the sex scene. It means viewers
under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
"We're fine with that ... I mean we wanted to do it in a way
that was emotional because immediately people think puppets
having sex is a joke," Kaufman said in Venice, where the film is
competing for the top Lion d'Or prize.
"You know 'Team America' did it and it was done for a joke
and ... it doesn't fit with our story to be that. It's an
emotional moment ... so we worked really hard to make it that,
to make it real and sensitive."
Kaufman, who wrote the screenplays for "Being John
Malkovich" and "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", has
not been a presence in the cinema since he made his directorial
debut with the highly regarded but quirky "Synecdoche, New York"
(2008).
He is making his return with this 90-minute film focusing on
a motivational speaker named Michael, who flies into Cincinnati
from Britain on a soul-sapping business trip.
Suffering from the type of identity crisis for which Kaufman
characters are famous, Michael meets up during his one-night
visit with an old flame, who has never gotten over him dumping
her, and a woman named Lisa, who has come to hear him speak and
who gives Michael new inspiration for life.
The film, which won favourable reviews at the Telluride Film
Festival, where it was shown before an official premiere in
Venice, is voiced by only three people.
Jennifer Jason Leigh ("Fast Times at Ridgemont High") is
Lisa, whom Michael decides to rechristen Anomalisa when he falls
for her.
David Thewlis (Remus Lupin in "Harry Potter") voices Michael
and Tom Noonan ("12 Monkeys" TV series) is everyone else -- from
the taxi driver who drives Michael to his hotel, to the
receptionist, to everyone, male and female, in the hotel bar and
so on.
Having almost everyone in the world speak with the same
voice is a statement on who we are, and Kaufman allowed that
identity, for him, is a tricky business.
"It's not fixed, I don't think it is for anybody, you know?
... We want to think we're this thing but we're kind of like
constantly shifting and depending on who we're with and what age
we are and even like at the same moment talking to different
people in the same room we become different people, you know? At
least I do."
Noonan said portraying a huge range of characters with only
his voice was a challenge.
"In the movie you never see me, so I can't vary that far
from my normal sound so it's a little harder ... to
communicate," he said.
But Leigh said she'd enjoyed doing voicings for a change and
was up for more.
"It's an art, it really is, there's an art to it and I'd
love to do more of it, actually. I found it really quite focused
and deep and there's something beautiful about it."
