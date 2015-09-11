By Michael Roddy
| VENICE, Sept 11
VENICE, Sept 11 Chinese filmmaker Zhao Liang
said on Friday the Mongolian coal mine depicted in his
documentary "Beixi Moshuo" (Behemoth) is a vision of hell out of
Dante's "Divine Comedy", and hopes viewers everywhere will
realise ravaging the environment must stop.
The film, competing for the main prize at the Venice Film
Festival, is an extraordinary look at what resembles a human
anthill of ceaseless, manual work by miners at a sprawling
complex in China's northern Inner Mongolia autonomous region.
"My biggest hope is to convey the message that no matter
where you are and what your living conditions are and where you
actually live, people should be more aware of these issues and
maybe lower their expectations and their desires towards life
and not waste that many resources and supplies, to live more
simply," Zhao told Reuters in an interview.
"I hope people get to reflect about their lives and how our
lifestyles affect everything around us, including the
environment."
Working around-the clock under floodlights, the mines and
its workers have displaced the local herdsmen, whose grasslands
have disappeared. The film shows miners staggering under their
workload, and also glimpses of them in hospitals, being treated
for black-lung disease brought on by breathing coal dust.
Zhao, a veteran documentary maker whose films often look at
dysfunctional aspects of Chinese society, said he hadn't needed
the permission of the Chinese authorities to make the film,
because it is an independent production with French support, but
he would need permission to show it in China.
At a press conference he noted only one Chinese journalist
was present, reflecting what he said might possibly be official
pressure on them not to attend.
"But I think there must be some sort of misunderstanding
anyway because nobody has ever seen this movie and so it's wrong
for them to decide that it is not desirable for it to be
screened. They should see it first, then decide it is not
appropriate, if at all," Zhao, whose remarks were translated
from Chinese into English by the festival, said.
He said the notion that his images from the coal mine might
be framed as a modern-day version of the 14th-century Florentine
poet Dante Alighieri's descent into hell had been suggested to
him by the film's French backers, the National Audiovisual
Institute (INA) and ARTE France.
"We had this connection with Dante's 'Divine Comedy' by pure
chance because every time I visited the place, the location I
got the idea of being down in hell and when I showed the footage
to the producers they suggested I read it," Zhao said.
He said that what Dante wrote in the early 14th century
"corresponds to what we experience here in our days, and this
was how this connection with the 'Divine Comedy' by Dante was
developed and became part of my film".
