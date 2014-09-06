* Venice director says film festivals should co-operate
By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 6 The world's leading film
festivals must co-operate rather than fight turf wars so that
they remain attractive to the top Hollywood studios, according
to Venice's festival director Alberto Barbera.
The Toronto film festival, which traditionally started after
Venice had concluded, this year began on Thursday, inevitably
stealing some of the thunder from the world's oldest film
festival.
"I think it's a silly move to start a war, a competition
among festivals," Barbera said in an interview on Friday in his
office in the Palazzo del Cinema, built in the late 1930s on the
Venice Lido.
"We don't need to compete among us. We're here to do our
jobs, which is for film-makers to show good films, to help
film-makers to get access to the market and so on, no?" Barbera
said.
He said he had met the heads of other film festivals, in
Cannes and Berlin, as well as top officials from Toronto, to
discuss working more co-operatively.
One of the big problems facing all festivals, he said, was
that Hollywood no longer necessarily saw them as a good way to
launch blockbuster films.
"When you get one you feel lucky because...for most
Hollywood films the studios don't consider the festival as the
first option to promote a film," Barbera said.
"The producers, they don't like this idea of a war among
festivals. They need to promote their films, they don't need to
be involved in a war."
He said that despite the huge expense of showing films in
Venice, because of high hotel rates and costs of renting water
transportation, to name two, the festival was holding its own.
In terms of star power, Al Pacino and James Franco walked
the red carpet this year.
MARKET GROWING
Barbera, and Pascal Diot, the French-born director of the
now three-year-old Venice Film Market, speaking in separate
interviews, said that Venice, which until three years ago did
not have a market, had attracted more industry business this
year than last.
Diot said demand was so strong to show films in the Venice
market that he had to reject some and let in 34, and that there
had been 26 sales involving 16 titles.
"I had more market screenings than last year, 34 instead of
26, and I had to unfortunately decline some requests because I
didn't have any slots so I will ask for a second fulltime cinema
at a wrapup meeting," Diot said about his plans for next year.
He also noted that participation in the market was steady
this year compared to last, which he rated as a positive.
"We have the same numbers of professionals as last year,
1,500...which is good because Berlin and Cannes had a drop this
year," he said, naming two big rival European events.
Diot said he was particularly proud of an initiative by the
Venice market that brought together the makers of 15 European
films that had at least 70 percent of their financing in place
with potential backers who could provide the missing funding.
He said the European Gap-Financing Co-Production Market was
the "first of its kind in the world" and had attracted interest
in the films from 56 companies, including some prominent
producing, financing and distribution firms.
It had never been anticipated that deals would be signed on
the spot for films that were not yet completed, Diot said, with
the aim being to link up the film-makers with potential backers.
"I know that some of them are in negotiations now but I
don't know how much (financing) they provided," he said.
