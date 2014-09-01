By Michael Roddy
| VENICE, Sept 1
VENICE, Sept 1 Charlotte Gainsbourg says the
most exciting thing about her role in the French romantic comedy
"3 Coeurs" (Three Hearts), shown in Venice, was the chance to
once again play Catherine Deneuve's daughter, a role she had in
her debut film when she was 12.
Director Benoit Jacquot's film is a love triangle in which a
tax auditor, played by Belgian actor Benoit Poelvoorde,
unwittingly falls in love with two sisters, played by Gainsbourg
and Chiara Mastroianni.
They also do not realise they are in love with the same man
because one sister lives in France and the other has moved to
the United States.
Playing the sister of Mastroianni, Deneuve's real-life
daughter, was the role's biggest challenge, Gainsbourg told
Reuters in an interview at the Venice Film Festival.
"She was playing my mother then and she was playing my
mother now. The difficulty for me was to be believable with
Chiara, playing her real daughter, and to feel that I could also
be the other daughter, that was for me the most difficult thing
because I knew there would be a complicity between them," she
said.
"But the thing is that in the story my character takes a
step back, so anyway there was some kind of a distance,"
Gainsbourg said, regarding the film's resolution.
Also screening, out of competition, at the festival is Lars
von Trier's "Nymphomaniac Volume I and II, the Director's Cut",
in which Gainsbourg is the battered woman of the title.
She said she was forever fielding questions about the Danish
director and that working with Jacquot had been a very different
experience.
"It's funny how people always want me to compare someone
with Lars. I get it, but Lars is very different," she said.
The actress, who is often seen in riskier roles, said she
did not particularly seek out that type of part.
"I don't see myself as being daring, I mean not with all the
films that I choose. I just choose what ever comes up and it
feels right but there is nothing, there's no special goal or I'm
not aiming for anything in particular," she said.
"3 Coeurs" is one of 20 film vying for the coveted Golden
Lion award at the Venice Film Festival, which runs through
September 6.
The movie is lovingly filmed in a provincial French city
where Marc, the tax auditor, misses his last train back to Paris
and accidentally bumps into Sylvie, played by Gainsbourg, who
has popped into a late-night cafe to buy cigarettes.
They hit it off and agree, without exchanging phone numbers
or names, to meet at a Paris park the next day but he is delayed
by an attack of angina that causes him to black out and they
never meet.
When Marc next visits the provincial town, Sylvie has moved
to the United States and he instead runs into her sister, whom
he ends up marrying.
Only when the wedding is set to be held in the garden of the
sisters' mother, played by Catherine Deneuve, does he find out
that the woman he really loves is his fiance's sister.
