VENICE, Aug 30 Al Pacino fended off suggestions
on Saturday that because he plays depressed characters in two
movies shown at the Venice Film Festival he must have a special
affinity for such roles.
The "Godfather" star, who is 74, also said that while he did
not consider himself to be a Hollywood actor, he appreciated
some of the big budget films coming out of there.
"I just saw the 'Guardians of the Galaxy', a Marvel thing,
it was amazing," he said at news conferences after his two films
were shown.
In Barry Levinson's "The Humbling", based on a Philip Roth
novel, Pacino plays an ageing Shakespearean actor who has lost
his ability to act.
In director David Gordon Green's "Manglehorn" he is a Texas
locksmith who has never gotten over the love of his life, whom
he abandoned, and locked himself away from normal human contact.
Since the characters he plays are anti-social and prickly,
Pacino was peppered with questions about whether he draws on
personal experience to play people who suffer from depression.
"I don't see how I could not be depressed some of the time
but I don't know about it," he said.
"How does it go? You say 'I'm depressed' but life is sort of
all over us. I mean, things make you sad...basically you'd like
to be a bit happier sometime but depressed seems so ominous and
it's really in all of us," Pacino said.
Asked if he thought films in general were more depressing
now than they were in the 1970s when he played Michael Corleone,
the crime boss in "The Godfather" movies, Pacino said:
"I don't know that films are more depressing now, I don't
know, but I think that in my earlier films I have to say that in
'Godfather Two' I would imagine that Michael Corleone was
depressed."
Pacino also said he'd never been a Hollywood actor in the
traditional sense, but that did not mean he was critical of it.
"Hollywood is really what it always was, I'm not an expert,
I never went there...my association with it was not unfriendly
it just wasn't really clear and it still isn't," he said.
He said a new generation had taken over from what was often
immigrant stock from Europe that had founded Hollywood and now
different kinds of people ran studios.
"It's not about being better or worse, it's just different,"
he said. "And they do some great stuff, great films."
"Manglehorn" is competing for the festival's Golden Lion
trophy, to be awarded next week, while "The Humbling" was shown
out of competition.
In an Internet review, The Hollywood Reporter trade
publication said "Manglehorn" suffered from a "ham-fisted
script, which painstakingly spells out every metaphor, whether
it's spoken or visual".
LOVE TRIANGLE
"3 Coeurs" (Three Hearts), French director Benoit Jacquot's
film about a love triangle starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and
Chiara Mastroianni as sisters who unwittingly fall in love with
the same man, a tax auditor played by Benoit Poelvoorde, was
also screened as a competition entry.
The movie is lovingly filmed in a provincial French city
where Marc, the tax inspector, misses his last train back to
Paris and accidentally bumps into Sylvie, played by Gainsbourg,
who has popped into a late-night cafe to buy cigarettes.
They hit it off and agree, without exchanging phone numbers
or names, to meet at a Paris park the next day. But he has an
attack of angina and they never meet.
When Marc next visits the provincial town, Sylvie has moved
to America and he instead runs into her sister, whom he ends up
marrying. Only when the wedding is set to be held in the garden
of the sisters' mother, played by Catherine Deneuve, does he
find out that the woman he really loves is his fiancee's sister.
Mehmet Basutcu, film critic for the Turkish newspaper
Cumhuriyet, said the film was disappointing and relied too much
on "hazard" bringing people together.
"For love stories, there are too many good films about
that," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy, editing by Stephen Powell)