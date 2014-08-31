* Films look at slaughters of Armenians, Indonesians
* "Our movie is subversive", Viggo Mortensen says
* "The Cut" links killings of Armenians, native Americans
By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Aug 31 The Venice Film Festival has
earned a reputation over the decades for tackling controversial
political and social issues head on, and this year has been no
exception.
German-born Turkish director Fatih Akin's "The Cut", shown
on Sunday, is a harrowing fictionalised look at the destruction
of the Armenian community in Ottoman Turkey during World War One
which historians and Armenians say was genocide.
Turkey denies this and says the widely cited death toll of
1.5 million people is inflated.
Akin acknowledged at a news conference that he'd received
hate mail about the film and even a death threat on Twitter, but
said "please don't make too much out of that".
"The film that Fatih made is the film that the Armenians
have been waiting for. Everybody always says,'When are we making
a film, a film about the Armenian genocide?'," Simon Abkarian,
one of the actors in the film, said at a press conference.
"It took time. The first generation had to survive, the
second generation had to live and the third generation had to
react and claim what we had to claim, which is the recognition
of the genocide, most of it. And I think that one film is never
enough to tell such a story, we have to make more."
Other festival films include a documentary , "The Look of
Silence", about massacres in Indonesia in the mid-1960s where
death squads killed as many as 1.5 million people in purges
following a failed communist coup.
"Loin des Hommes" (Far from Men) is set at the beginning of
the Algerian war against French colonial rule in the 1950s and
stars Viggo Mortensen as a former major in the French army who
is teaching in a school in a remote part of the Atlas Mountains.
He is forced into a life-or-death desert trek with an Arab
villager, played by Reda Kateb, that makes them overcome
cultural distrust and learn to rely on one another.
Mortensen said he thought it was the most powerful, and even
subversive, film about the Algerian conflict since Gillo
Pontecorvo's famous "The Battle of Algiers" of 1966.
"There's nothing nowadays more subversive than loving and
showing compassion and meeting in the middle," Mortensen said.
"It seems so difficult for people to do, more and more, so I
think it's very subversive in that sense."
The Iranian film "Ghesseha" (Tales) looks at hardships of
life in Tehran that its director, Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, said in
part are the result of harsh international sanctions.
LAST IN TRILOGY
"The Cut" is the last in what the director calls his "Love,
Death and the Devil" trilogy and focuses on the plight of
Armenians who are uprooted from their villages and sent on death
marches into the desert, conscripted into forced labour gangs or
killed outright.
The main figure is Nazaret Manoogian, played by Tahar Rahim,
an Armenian blacksmith who is separated from his wife and young
twin daughters in the middle of the night by Turkish soldiers,
who take him to a work camp, after which his town is cleared of
Armenians.
He survives the forced labour in the desert and avoids
having his throat slit when his would-be executioner takes pity
and only pretends to kill him.
After Turkey's defeat in the war, he begins a quest that
takes him to Cuba and America in search of his missing daughters
who have fled there, after their mother and the rest of their
family were killed.
Nazaret ends up in North Dakota working on a railroad
construction crew and is brutally beaten with a shovel when he
intervenes to stop one of the workers raping a native American
woman. Her plight recalls the rape of an Armenian woman by Turks
that Nazaret saw in Turkey but could do nothing to stop.
"I had to create an empathy, an empathy for the hero, an
empathy for the story," Akin said.
"One trick I used was I took the genocide on the native
Americans and used it just as a snap of an idea, you know, so
that even people who deny the fact of the genocide to the
Armenians can identify themselves with the hero in that moment,
to reflect about it later."
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Rosalind Russell)