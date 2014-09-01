* Film shows mother's diet fixation as harmful for child
* "Hungry Hearts" stars Adam Driver, Alba Rohrwacher
By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 1 A film portraying New York City
mother who starves her baby because she thinks he is saint-like
and food contains impurities has caused a stir at the Venice
Film Festival for its switch from light romance to painful
psychosis.
"Hungry Hearts", by Italian director Saverio Costanzo, is
one of two Italian films shown so far this week that are among
20 films competing for the top Golden Lion award at the world's
oldest film festival.
It stars Adam Driver, who will be in the next "Star Wars"
series, and Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher as his wife.
The film, which was shot for a budget of under 1 million
euros ($1.3 million), starts off in rom-com style when Driver's
character Jude, who works as an engineer, and Rohrwacher's Mina,
who works at the Italian embassy, are both accidentally locked
in the toilet of a Chinese restaurant.
They hit it off, get married and have a child, upon which
Mina's fixation on cleanliness, which extends to having Jude
wash his hands whenever he enters their apartment, becomes
psychotic.
She only feeds vegetables she grows herself in a rooftop
garden to the baby, whom a fortune teller has told her may be
the reincarnation of a spirit from another world. She forbids
any meat or dairy products, and will not let Jude take him to a
doctor, whom she mistrusts.
When Jude finally gets the baby to the doctor one day when
Mina is out, the doctor says the child's malnourishment is life
threatening. This leads to a confrontation between mother and
father that quickly escalates into near "Rosemary's Baby"
horror-film territory.
Jude takes the baby out for a walk, to feed him meat on the
sly, but on their return Mina gives the child a laxative to be
sure the meat is expelled.
Francesco Bollorino, editor of psychiatryonline.it, said
after a screening that although the film has a very "movie-like"
ending, its portrayal of the mother, who thinks she is doing the
best for the child even though those around her thinking she is
killing it, was "very realistic".
"The borderline between health and insanity is difficult to
see in this kind of case," he said, adding that diet fads and
new lifestyles have made it even more complicated for people to
determine what is or is not the right thing to eat.
Director Costanzo, whose screenplay is based on a novel by
Marco Franzoso, said he had been drawn to the story because it
seemed to be real.
"It tastes like a true story but I do not know if this has
happened in reality or not," he said.
In an online review, trade publication Variety said the film
"starts off with one of the more delightful opening scenes of
recent years, but then, soon after the half-hour mark, the
once-charming protags (protagonists) and their increasingly
irrational behavior turn exasperating".
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)