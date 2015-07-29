ROME, July 29 The Venice Film Festival revealed
a star-studded lineup for its 72nd annual edition on Wednesday
with top Hollywood names centre stage in a wide selection of
U.S. and international movies.
The world's oldest film festival will open with "Everest",
starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Keira Knightley and based on the
1996 climbers' disaster on the world's highest mountain.
In competition are 21 films, including Tom Hooper's "The
Danish Girl" starring Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne as one
of the first known people to undergo a sex change operation, and
performance artist Laurie Anderson's "Heart of a Dog".
Drake Doremus' "Equals", a romantic science fiction movie
starring Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult, also competes as
does "Beasts of no Nation", a war drama with Idris Elba.
Italian director Luca Guadagnino comes to the festival with
"A Bigger Splash" starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and
Ralph Fiennes, while Charlie Kaufman, writer of the 1999 cult
fantasy-comedy "Being John Malkovich", brings stop-motion movie
"Anomalisa".
Also in competition are Argentine director Pablo Trapero's
"El Clan", Chinese director Zhao Liang's "Behemoth", Polish
director Jerzy Skolimowski's "11 minut", and "Looking for Grace"
from Australia's Sue Brooks.
"The programme is very varied," festival artistic director
Alberto Barbera told reporters.
"The line-up goes from small films which are almost
experimental to documentaries and great auteur films as well as
great films which seek to innovate the forms used in
contemporary cinema .. All in all, there's a bit of everything."
"Black Mass", starring Johnny Depp as criminal turned FBI
informant Whitey Bulger, will screen in the out-of-competition
line-up.
"Go with Me" with Anthony Hopkins, Julia Stiles and Ray
Liotta, also features in that line-up as does "Spotlight" with
Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo about how the Boston Globe
revealed a Roman Catholic clergy sexual abuse scandal.
Martin Scorsese's short film "The Audition" with Robert de
Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt, is also included.
Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, known for "Gravity", will
head the jury, which includes Hollywood actresses Elizabeth
Banks and Diane Kruger. The festival runs Sept. 2-12.
(Reporting by Hanna Rantala in Rome; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)