(Fixes title of film by director Cuaron and awards)
By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 6 Few people have been left
untouched by the plight of desperate refugees trying to make it
to Europe, and at the Venice Film Festival, actors and directors
alike shared their distress over the crisis, pleading for
tolerance and compassion.
Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, whose "Gravity" opened the
2013 Venice festival and won best director in the 2014 Oscars,
set the stage on the festival's first day when he urged Europe
to welcome the people flocking to its shores.
"I'm a Mexican living in Europe and I've always felt
welcome," Cuaron, head of the competition jury, said at the
opening ceremony on Wednesday.
"I would like that today and in the future that the same
welcome would be extended to all migrants."
British actress Tilda Swinton was also there, for the
screening of "A Bigger Splash", which has a subplot involving
people coming ashore on the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria.
"May I just suggest by the way that we all get out of the
habit of calling anybody migrants in this situation?," she said.
"We're dealing with refugees, war refugees."
British director Tom Hooper, whose "The Danish Girl" stars
Eddie Redmayne, winner of an Oscar for best actor, as the
pioneering transgender woman Lili Elbe, said migrants and
refugees, like transgender people, were victims of prejudice.
"I think this film is about inclusion, but it's about the
inclusion that's made possible by love," Hooper said.
"We live in a deeply divided world. I mean what's happening
on the shores of Europe at the moment, the extraordinary refugee
crisis that reaches out to us at the moment, is an appeal to our
hearts."
Of all the films shown so far at the 11-day festival,
Italian director Luca Guadagnino's "A Bigger Splash", in which
Swinton stars along with Ralph Fiennes, Matthias Schoenarts and
Dakota Johnson, refers to the crisis the most pointedly.
It is a remake of the 1969 French film "La Piscine" (The
Swimming Pool), in which a vicious love quartet was played out
on the Cote d'Azur.
Relocated to Pantelleria, the film now incorporates flashes
of information from television broadcasts about refugees and
immigrants landing on Lampedusa.
It also shows a group of refugees hiding out in the hills of
Pantelleria and more who have been caged beside the local police
station.
"They're human beings, theoretically," one of the characters
says.
Guadagnino said he had moved the setting to the island and
introduced the theme of immigration in order to create a sharp
contrast with his self-absorbed main characters.
"The idea of four people in a house dealing with each other
is potentially inept unless the absorbed force of their own
desires is questioned by a clash with reality," Guadagnino said.
"Pantelleria as a sort of border place is really demanding
to be understood by these characters and is asking them to pose
themselves these ethical questions."
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)