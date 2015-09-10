By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 10
VENICE, Sept 10 Christopher Plummer plays an
Auschwitz survivor searching for a former camp guard in a film
that explores the themes of memory and undying anger.
In Canadian director Atom Egoyan's "Remember", competing for
the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, Plummer, 85, plays
Zev, a dementia-stricken resident of a Jewish home for the aged
in New York.
At the behest of wheelchair-bound resident Max (Martin
Landau), and as a promise to his dead wife Ruth, Zev sneaks out
one night on a quest to find the concentration camp guard -- and
to kill him with a Glock pistol.
"It's the last time we can tell this story in the present
tense. In 10 years it would have to be a period piece," Egoyan
told Reuters in an interview, referring to the advanced age of
the remaining Holocaust survivors.
"It's very important to understand that even though we all
would love to live with the cliche that time heals wounds, and
that there is the possibility of rapprochement, there are a lot
of people who live with rage.
"There are a lot of people who are still as angry as though
it was yesterday."
Plummer, whose most famous role was as Captain von Trapp in
"The Sound of Music" (1965), was not in Venice for the premiere
but told a news conference by video link that he'd been
intrigued by the character of Zev, whose memory fades in and
out.
In order to carry out his mission, Zev reads instructions in
a letter given him by Max, who by telephone arranges everything
from limousines to hotel rooms in the quest across America and
in Canada to identify one of four people, all living under the
same name, as the actual camp guard.
"It was not easy, let me tell you, because I'd never done
anything like this in my life before. Although I've played a lot
of different people, they've all had great confidence and great
authority and some (were) even royal," Plummer said.
"So...I was dying to play an ordinary man, a simple,
intelligent and educated man but who was very introverted, to
say the least, and it was something very foreign to me but I was
dying to accept the challenge."
German actor Heinz Lieven, who plays one of the four men Zev
has been tasked by Max to track down, said it was important that
the film was made, to help keep the memory of the Holocaust
alive and to educate younger generations.
"When Hitler came to power I was four years old and when he
was at his end (I was) 17...which means I know these times, the
incredible murdering," Lieven said.
"Younger people have to learn, have to know it," he said.
The film won mixed reviews in the trade press, with Variety
praising Plummer's performance but describing it as a
"state-hopping Nazi-hunt mystery that puts a creditably sincere
spin on material that is silly at best".
