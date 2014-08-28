VENICE Aug 28 There may be no more breathtaking
place than Venice to throw a big party. That must be why, to
open the 71st Venice Film Festival, there were two of them -
back to back, dripping with glamour, gourmet food and a cocktail
made with gold powder.
Francesca Rocco, an actress from Milan, more or less summed
up the overall effect of the two bashes by showing up in a white
floor-length bridal-style gown, topped by a silver-sequined
bodice. She said it was made for her by an Italian designer and
had decided it should be called "Fabulous".
That's what she also said it had felt like, walking down the
red carpet at the Excelsior Hotel on the Lido beach on Wednesday
night to attend the official opening-night gala party.
It was held in two huge, pale white marquis tents erected
near the gentle Adriatic waves with candelabra-lit tables to
seat 1,000 people for a magnificent banquet.
"It's wonderful; I am in a fable," Rocco, attending the
event for the first time, said after she'd passed the gauntlet
of photographers calling out her name to get her attention.
In the beachside marquis, the hungry hordes were eating
their way through a buffet that stretched much of the way around
the perimeter of the two tents, with an array of meats,
vegetables, fruit, cheeses and tables of deserts, including one
where they were displayed as if they were on a wedding cake.
Wine and champagne were also plentiful, which probably was
an essential ingredient of what London-based Irish film producer
Frank Mannion, seated at a table with an Albanian pop singer,
among other guests, said was a kickoff event for "one of the
great film festivals".
"It's a fantastic setting and for all the industry and folk
who've been invited to the festival ...it's our introductory
meeting to each other. It's a great way to start Venice and swap
ideas as to what are the hot movies we're all going to look at."
SPECIAL INGREDIENTS
This being Venice, the city of endless intrigue, there also
probably were some rivalries going on, not least at the level of
the two banquets, with another party thrown by trade publication
Variety having been held the night before on the rooftop terrace
of the Hotel Danieli, a stone's throw from San Marco.
At this party the chefs of four luxury hotels, and their
barmen, were challenged to come up with food and drink that
somehow reflected the films for which Alexandre Desplat, the
French composer who is chairing the main jury at this year's
festival, has scored the music.
For the Middle East action drama "Syriana", the barman
invented a mix of bourbon, the Italian-made aperitif China
Martini, Grand Marnier and gold powder - the latter being,
according to a cowboy-hatted server, exactly what it said - a
powder mixed with gold.
She was willing to put it on the rim of a shotglass -
daiquiri style - for a liquid cocktail or dust it on a popsicle
version of the same drink. "It won't hurt you," she said,
handing over one of the popsicle versions.
It was unclear if Desplat, who is the first composer to
chair the main jury of a major film festival, and who was the
guest of honour at the Variety event, had one of the cocktails
but he did seem to be in his element.
"I'm very proud to be the first composer because I love so
much the profession and I love so much the masters, like Nino
Rota, Maurice Jarre and John Williams," he told Reuters,
mentioning some of the big names in film music.
"They have never been asked to be head of the jury...so I'm
just honoured and proud."
