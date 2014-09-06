* U.S. films get short shrift in Venice
By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 6 Swedish director Roy Andersson's
offbeat comedy "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on
Existence" won the Golden Lion award for best film at the 71st
Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the jury snubbing
Hollywood and festival opener "Birdman".
The world's oldest film festival effectively shut out the
American feature films in its main competition, also failing to
give awards to the drone pilot drama "Good Kill", Al Pacino's
portrayal of a grumpy old man in "Manglehorn" and the Florida
house repossession drama "99 Homes".
Scott Roxborough, European film critic for The Hollywood
Reporter, said that in rejecting "Birdman" the festival had
stayed true to form, supporting "the grand tradition of European
art house cinema".
Andersson, whose films have won a cult following in Europe,
endeared himself to the Italian audience for the awards ceremony
in the Palace of the Cinema by saying he had been inspired by
Italian director Vittorio De Sica, particularly his "Bicycle
Thieves" of 1948.
"It's so full of empathy and it's so humanistic and I think
that's what movies should be, in the service of humanism," he
said as he accepted the award.
"So I will go further and try to work and make as good
movies as Vittorio De Sica."
Noting at a press conference later that the top prize "goes
to Sweden", he praised the festival saying it had "such a kindly
atmosphere, friendly atmosphere, and I know that in Italy you
have very good taste".
Andersson's film, the third in a trilogy, is a series of
surreal vignettes, including at the outset "three meetings with
death" and later a cavalry parade by Sweden's 17th-century
military King Charles XII set in a bleak modern landscape.
The award for best director went to 77-year-old Andrei
Konchalovsky for his film "The Postman's White Nights", which is
set in a lakeside village in the Russian countryside and follows
the lives of local people, sometimes filmed through hidden
cameras.
Konchalovsky, who has made films in Hollywood as well as in
Russia, and whose film in Venice won raves but also lukewarm
reviews, mostly for its lack of a discernible plot, said it was
a "strange sensation" to receive the award.
"I will tell you I think in all of us artists who are doing
some film there is still a kid hiding somewhere inside of us,"
he said. "Thank you very much and tomorrow we go and pretend we
are adults."
He said it was not the first time he had filmed ordinary
people, some of whom had said if they'd known he was shooting "I
would have used makeup or I would at least be sober".
American director Joshua Oppenheimer's "The Look of
Silence", a documentary about confronting the perpetrators of
massacres in Indonesia in the 1960s following a failed coup, got
the Jury Prize for best film.
The Italian film "Hungry Hearts", directed by Saverio
Costanzo who said he made the film for under 1 million
euros($1.30 million), took the best actor and best actress
awards.
They went to Adam Driver, who will be in the next "Star
Wars" sagas, and Alba Rohrwacher in the story of a New York wife
obsessed with cleanliness when her baby is born.
The best young actor award went to Romain Paul for his
performance in French director Alix Delaporte's "Le Dernier Coup
de Marteau" (The Last Blow of the Hammer) as a young boy torn
between remaining faithful to the dying mother who has raised
him or going to live with the father he has never known.
He said working in the film had been a thrill and that
winning the award was "a great honour but it's stressful".
Iranian director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad's "Ghesseha" (Tales),
chronicling the hardships of life in Tehran, won the award for
best screenplay while the Turkish film "Sivas", about a fighting
dog and his child owner, took the Special Jury Prize.
Jay Weissberg, reviewer for the trade publication Variety,
said he thought the movie by Andersson, whose quirky films have
won over audiences in Europe but have not had much traction in
the United States, would be "a popular choice".
"I think everyone is quite pleased with that," Weissberg
said.
But Weissberg said the fact that the festival's critically
acclaimed opening film "Birdman", starring Michael Keaton as a
former movie superhero trying to make a comeback on Broadway,
was shut out of the awards "might be a bit of a danger" for the
festival's efforts to get big-budget Hollywood films in future.
British actor and jury member Tim Roth also said he had
thought "Birdman" was among the best movies shown at the
festival and that his opinion had not been changed by any
reviews "because I never read them".
"'Birdman' stayed with us and some other films came out and
kicked us in the butt. It was and is beautifully part of a very
strange and quite wonderful selection" of films, he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Stephen Powell and
Sonya Hepinstall)