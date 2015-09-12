VENICE, Sept 12 Venezuela's "Desde Alla" (From Afar) won the Golden Lion on Saturday for best film at the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

The best director was Argentina's Pablo Trapero for "El Clan" (The Clan), while the runner-up Grand Jury prize went to American director Charlie Kaufman and co-director Duke Johnson for their stop-motion animated "Anomalisa".

French actor Fabrice Luchini won the best actor prize for "L'Hermine" (Courted), Italy's Valeria Golino took the best actress prize for "Per Amor Vostro" (For Your Love) and Abraham Attah of Ghana won the prize for best new young actor in "Beast of No Nation". (Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Dominic Evans)