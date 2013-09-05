Sept 5 U.S. television broadcasters won a
significant court battle on Thursday when a federal judge shut
down an online television service in most parts of the country
until a lawsuit on the issue is resolved.
FilmOn allows users to watch live television on their
computers or mobile devices by streaming local news broadcasts
and national television programs.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, Walt Disney Co's
ABC and other networks sued FilmOn in May, claiming the
service pays no licensing fees and is stealing their copyrighted
content.
The broadcasters are likely to succeed on their claims that
FilmOn violates their exclusive rights to their copyrighted
television programming, said U.S. District Judge Rosemary
Collyer of Washington, D.C.
The case, and others like it, are being closely watched by
the television industry because services like FilmOn threaten
the traditional broadcast model and broadcasters see them as a
challenge to their ability to control subscription fees and
generate advertising income.
FilmOn, formerly known as Aereokiller, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
FilmOn is also being sued in California by several
broadcasters, including CBS Corp and Comcast Corp's
NBC.
A more prominent television streaming service, Barry
Diller's IAC-backed Aereo Inc, is being sued in New York.
While the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
refused to shut down Aereo while that lawsuit continues, a
federal judge in California did bar FilmOn from operating in
that state and the others in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of
Appeals.
The injunction issued by Collyer applies nationwide, except
in the jurisdiction of the 2nd Circuit, which includes New York,
Connecticut and Vermont. The 2nd Circuit's decision in the Aereo
case applies in that geographical region, Collyer said.
Fox was "pleased but not surprised" that the Washington
court granted the injunction and hopes the decision "will
discourage other illegal services from attempting to steal our
content," said Fox spokesman Scott Grogin.
ABC, CBS and NBC did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The case is Fox Television Stations Inc, et al v. FilmOn X
LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No.
13-758.