MUMBAI Nov 19 If the Indian censors have their
way, James Bond can make liberal use of his licence to kill. But
he'll have to cut back on the kissing - by exactly half.
The latest installment of the 007 franchise, "Spectre", will
be released on Friday with heavy cuts after censors deemed the
romantic encounters between Daniel Craig, and co-stars Monica
Belluci and Lea Seydoux, inappropriate for the viewing public.
"The committee which was to certify the film thought some of
the kissing scenes were too long," said a source familiar with
the application to the censors, who asked Sony Pictures cut the
kissing scenes by 50 percent.
"The studio either had the choice to accept the cuts or
apply for an A certificate, which significantly cuts down reach
and exhibition."
The Censor Board is controlled by India's nationalist
government and has turned a disapproving eye on films with
steamy sex scenes.
It is currently headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, a Bollywood
producer who made a campaign video for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi last year, and released another promotional video for him
last week.
Its ruling has been panned by critics on social media, who
accuse it of serving the government's conservative moral agenda,
stifling freedom of expression. Nihalani could not be reached
for comment.
Under Indian law, films with an A - or adult - certificate
can't be shown on TV. India still accounts for a fraction of
Hollywood's revenues, but franchises like James Bond and the
Avengers can beat Bollywood's own productions at the box office.
"50 Shades of Grey", the film based on E.L. James's erotic
novel, was never released in India even after the studio cut
every sex scene. The board rejected it on the basis that the
language used in the film was inappropriate.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Sanjeev Miglani)