Dec 21 The record-breaking launch of the latest
Star Wars movie puts the shares of U.S. theater operators on
course for a stellar performance this quarter and beyond,
analysts said, as rave reviews pull in die-hard fans and
theater-shy audiences alike.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" had pulled in about $517
million in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday, according to
industry experts, re-establishing the celebrated space saga as a
global phenomenon for Walt Disney Co.
"Box office will likely end up around 5 percent higher
year-over-year and concessions may grow by 6 percent or more, so
it is likely we will see the exhibitors print record earnings in
the quarter," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in
an email to Reuters.
Fears that the fast-growth of online streaming services such
as Netflix Inc would put a permanent dent into ticket
sales at U.S. theaters has undermined the share prices of major
theater operators this year.
"There's never a sure thing with movies," Barrington
Research Associates analyst James Goss told Reuters. "(But) in
this case, it was probably as close to a sure thing as there
was."
Shares Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc and Carmike
Cinemas Inc have fallen between 5 and 15 percent this
year, underperforming the S&P 500.
U.S. and Canadian box office revenue fell 5 percent to $10.4
billion in 2014, according to the Motion Picture Association of
America.
About 1.27 billion people went to the movies last year, the
lowest since 1995, when 1.21 billion turned out, according to
the National Association of Theater Owners.
"We're expecting that AMC and Regal will perform well over
the next three - six- 12 months," Macquarie Capital analyst Chad
Beynon told Reuters.
Theater stocks outperformed the S&P by 7 percent in the
month after the release earlier this year of blockbusters such
as "Jurassic World" and last year's 'The Lego Movie", he noted.
INDUSTRY HEALTHY
JBL Advisors analyst Jeffrey Logsdon estimates that AMC's
earnings per share could rise by up 5 cents in the
current-quarter, based on a box office of $500 million by Dec.
31. For Regal, the biggest U.S. theater operator by market
share, earnings could be boosted by 3-4 cents per share, he
said.
The fact that the Star Wars movie is playing well in premium
large- format screens, and that it is family-oriented, is also a
plus for theater operators as both of those trends typically
leads to higher in-theater spending.
"This is the type of movie - if you're going to only see one
movie a year - you'll splurge and pay the extra $5 to see it in
the best format," Beynon said.
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV on
Monday that the movie could have raked in $528 million in
worldwide ticket sales over the weekend.
"I think this result ... puts to rest any concerns that
Netflix and Amazon Prime and HBO Go and other over-the-top
disruptors are taking away from the box office. That is not
true," Beynon said. "We think this was good evidence that the
industry is still very healthy."
Still investors - taking Han Solo's advice, perhaps - aren't
getting cocky just yet.
Disney shares were down 1 percent at $106.60 in morning
trading, Regal 1.1 percent at $17.94, AMC 1.8 percent at $24.32
and Cinemark 0.4 percent at $32.30. Carmike was up 0.04 percent
$22.48.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)