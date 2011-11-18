* Co buys Richco to gain access to new markets

* Deal expected to add to earnings immediately

Nov 18 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc said it acquired privately owned Richco Inc for $110 million in cash to gain access to consumer electronics, industrial and telecom markets.

Chicago-based Richco, which makes engineered plastic and elastomeric solutions for fastening and cable management, generates over 70 percent of its revenue from Europe and Asia.

"Not only does Richco expand our product range in plastic fastening and cable management products, but also gives us broader access to new...end markets such as consumer electronics," Filtrona Chief Executive Colin Day said in a statement.

In August, the FTSE-250 company said it would scout for acquisitions as it plans to widen into new geographies.

Filtrona, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said the transaction would immediately add to its earnings.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2010, Richco had net sales of $71.4 million and an operating profit of $8.8 million.

Filtrona shares, which have gained 56 percent this year, closed at 377.7 million pounds on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)