Feb 22 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona plc said its full-year adjusted operating profit jumped 13 percent on strong sales of its protection and finishing products, and raised its final dividend.

Filtrona also acquired privately held Securit World Ltd for 6 million pounds ($9.49 million) to expand its personal ID products in a deal that would immediately add to its earnings.

In November, Filtrona had acquired Chicago-based Richco Inc for $110 million to gain access to consumer electronics, industrial and telecom markets.

The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said adjusted operating profit for the year rose to 84.5 million pounds from 75 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 540.7 million pounds.

It declared a final dividend of 7.2 pence a share, up 20 percent from a year ago.

Filtrona said it continued to make progress towards its 2015 goals of at least mid single-digit like-for-like revenue growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth at a constant exchange rate.

Its shares closed at 407.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.