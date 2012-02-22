Feb 22 British plastic and fibre products
supplier Filtrona plc said its full-year adjusted
operating profit jumped 13 percent on strong sales of its
protection and finishing products, and raised its final
dividend.
Filtrona also acquired privately held Securit World Ltd for
6 million pounds ($9.49 million) to expand its personal ID
products in a deal that would immediately add to its earnings.
In November, Filtrona had acquired Chicago-based Richco Inc
for $110 million to gain access to consumer electronics,
industrial and telecom markets.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to
hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said
adjusted operating profit for the year rose to 84.5 million
pounds from 75 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to 540.7 million pounds.
It declared a final dividend of 7.2 pence a share, up 20
percent from a year ago.
Filtrona said it continued to make progress towards its 2015
goals of at least mid single-digit like-for-like revenue growth
and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth at a
constant exchange rate.
Its shares closed at 407.5 pence on Tuesday on the London
Stock Exchange.