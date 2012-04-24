* Q1 revenue up 22 percent at constant currency
* Q1 like-for-like growth of 8 pct
* Completes acquisition of South Korea's Jae Yong Co
April 24 British plastic and fibre products
supplier Filtrona plc said revenue in the first quarter
jumped 21 percent as acquisitions boosted sales at its
protection and finishing products business.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to the
hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, also said
it had bought South Korea-based Jae Yong Co Ltd for an
undisclosed sum, in a deal expected to immediately add to
earnings.
The Jae Yong buy is the latest in a string of businesses the
company has added to its portfolio.
Earlier this year, the company bought privately held Securit
World for 6 million pounds to expand its personal ID products.
The company had also snapped up Chicago-based Richco Inc for
$110 million and Reid Supply, a U.S. distributor of industrial
components, for $32 million last year.
Shares of the company closed at 460.3 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.