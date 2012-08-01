Aug 1 British plastic and fibre products
supplier Filtrona Plc's adjusted operating profit rose
26 percent for the first half helped by strong growth in its
protection and finishing products business.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to
hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said
adjusted operating profit rose to 54.1 million pounds ($84.76
million) from 43.6 million pounds, on a constant currency basis.
Revenue rose 24 percent to 324.8 million pounds, boosted by
a 61 percent jump in revenue at the protection and finishing
products division, which supplies primarily plastic products to
hydraulics, pneumatics, oil and gas and electrical controls
industries.
The company raised interim dividend 18 percent to 3.9 pence
per share from a year earlier.
Filtrona shares, which have risen 22 percent so far this
year, closed at 465 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock
Exchange.