Aug 1 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc's adjusted operating profit rose 26 percent for the first half helped by strong growth in its protection and finishing products business.

The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said adjusted operating profit rose to 54.1 million pounds ($84.76 million) from 43.6 million pounds, on a constant currency basis.

Revenue rose 24 percent to 324.8 million pounds, boosted by a 61 percent jump in revenue at the protection and finishing products division, which supplies primarily plastic products to hydraulics, pneumatics, oil and gas and electrical controls industries.

The company raised interim dividend 18 percent to 3.9 pence per share from a year earlier.

Filtrona shares, which have risen 22 percent so far this year, closed at 465 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.