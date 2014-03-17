March 17 Filtronic PLC : * Announces the appointment of a new executive director of Filtronic PLC * Rob Smith will join with effect from 16th June 2014 taking over as CFO from Mike Brennan who will step down on 15th April 2014 * An interim Finance director will be appointed for the period between Mike Brennan's departure and Rob Smith's arrival * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here