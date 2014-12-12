Dec 12 F Marc De Lacharriere Fimalac SA :

* Sells 30 percent of Fitch group to Hearst

* Provisional price of the transaction was set at $1.97 million

* After taxes transaction is expected to generate net cash of about $1.57 million

* Will continue to hold 20 percent of Fitch group with rights virtually identical to those currently held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)