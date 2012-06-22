Jun 22 The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Treasury Bills Benchmark rates as on Friday. Tenor Benchmark YTM Discount Yield ------ ---------- ---------- 1-Week 8.2750 8.1487 2-Weeks 8.2740 8.1348 1-Month 8.2717 8.1033 2-Months 8.2729 8.0501 3-Months 8.2771 8.0004 4-Months 8.2639 7.9351 5-Months 8.2502 7.8703 6-Months 8.2366 7.8067 7-Months 8.2078 7.7303 8-Months 8.1790 7.6553 9-Months 8.1530 7.5839 10-Months 8.1242 7.5113 11-Months 8.0964 7.4408 1-Year 8.0676 7.3646 Computation: The Benchmarks are based upon the rates of pre-determined T-Bills which are selected at the beginning of every week taking into account the whole week's NSE WDM trades. The T-Bills having the maximum trading volumes during the previous week maturing in specific residual maturity buckets are considered as Benchmarks. Both Bid and Ask rates for the Benchmark T-Bills are polled from the panel of contributors by Thomson Reuters personnel at around 11:45 IST on all working days. The median bid and offer yields for each Benchmark T-Bills are taken as the Benchmark bid and offer yields. The residual maturity in days is computed every day for each of the Benchmark T-Bills. The dealt rates in NDS & NDS OM too are considered while computing the benchmarks. Finally, to arrive at fixed tenor yields for 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 month...12 month, the yields of Benchmark Treasury Bills are interpolated or extrapolated as the case may be. Treasury Bill Discount Yield are derived by converting the FIMMDA Thomson Reuters Treasury Bill YTM benchmark in to price & then converting them to Discount Yield using the formula. For benchmark levels please double-click on.For methodology page please check - FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.