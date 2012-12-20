ISTANBUL Dec 20 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Thursday it had applied to Capital Markets Board and the banking watchdog to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion lira ($561 million).

Finansbank also said the maturity of the bonds will be up to five years, according to a statement with Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.7838 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)