Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Thursday it had applied to Capital Markets Board and the banking watchdog to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion lira ($561 million).
Finansbank also said the maturity of the bonds will be up to five years, according to a statement with Istanbul Stock Exchange.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.