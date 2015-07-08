SAO PAULO, July 8 Sales of debt and equity
offerings in Brazil slumped to their lowest for the first half
of the year since 2010 as rising borrowing costs, a sluggish
economy and mounting political turmoil kept potential buyers on
the sidelines, industry group Anbima said on Wednesday.
Domestic offerings of shares and debt excluding leasing
notes totaled 53.45 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in the
January-to-June period, down from 81.12 billion reais a year
earlier, Anbima, a group that represents investment banks in the
country, said in a report.
In global markets, bond offerings by Brazilian companies
plunged about 82 percent to $7.58 billion. The number is the
lowest since at least 2009, Anbima noted.
Investors expect interest rates to end the year at a
nine-year high, as the central bank seeks to head off annual
inflation that is running at twice the official target. Fallout
from a corruption scandal involving key ruling coalition members
is fanning concern about the government's ability to cut
spending and attenuate the impact of a likely recession.
"We have a very different macroeconomic and political
outlook than in recent year, so the numbers reflect some
aprehension from the viewpoint of investors," Carolina Lacerda,
a director in Anbima's investment-banking division, said in a
conference call.
Dozens of deals stalled in the first six months of the year
because of mounting economic and political turmoil. While
advisory work has remained rather intense in the period, banks
are finding it harder than usual to finalize transactions, she
noted.
($1 = 3.2163 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)