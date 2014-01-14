SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazilian local debt offerings
will probably recover this year, driven by growing demand for
infrastructure notes, as state-run banks slow the pace of
corporate loan disbursements, said an official at the group
representing Brazil's investment banking and asset management
industries.
Strong lending practices by state banks partially crowded
out bond and stock sales in local capital markets last year,
said Marcio Guedes, a director at Anbima. Sales of fixed-income
instruments such as notes, asset-backes securities and
commercial paper fell 22 percent to 127.35 billion reais ($54.5
billion) last year, Anbima said.