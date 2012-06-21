BRIEF-IP Group says raised 207 mln stg via placing
* Result of capital raising, total gross proceeds of £207.0m
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil Pharma, the drugstore chain controlled by local investment banking giant BTG Pactual, and shareholders raised 64.75 million reais ($31.4 million) in a follow-on share offering, as a recent ease in risk aversion helped the company sell its stock at a slight discount.
Shareholders led by Alvaro José da Silveira and Diocesmar de Faria sold a total 7 million common shares at 9.25 reais ($4.50) apiece, according to a securities filing. The price was 2.6 percent below Brazil Pharma's closing price of 9.50 reais on Thursday.
TOKYO, June 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,776 May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 May 19 -4,930,567 58,063,538 -62,994,105 May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,6