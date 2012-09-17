* Buyout firm buys stake for undisclosed sum
* Chilli Beans has stores in Colombia, U.S.
* Founder Maia to remain as Chilli Beans CEO
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Gávea Investimentos , the
Brazilian investment fund founded by former central bank head
Arminio Fraga, on Monday bought a 29.8 percent stake in
accessories retailer Chilli Beans to tap higher demand for
eyewear and clothing among the nation's emerging middle class.
The private equity unit of Gávea, which is controlled by
JPMorgan Chase & Co, paid an undisclosed sum for the
stake in Chilli Beans, which began as a stand selling sunglasses
in São Paulo in 1998. The purchase will give Gávea, based in Rio
de Janeiro, space on the board of the retailer, according to a
statement.
Chilli Beans founder Caito Maia will remain as the
retailer's head. Maia, who is in his early 40s, was spearheading
a recent drive to expand Chilli Beans in countries including the
United States, Colombia and Angola through the sale of
franchises.
"The goal of the deal is to help channel more investment
into the company, with a focus of bulking up and expanding the
brand in Brazil and overseas," the statement quoted Maia as
saying.
The deal comes as local and global buyout firms are
increasing purchases of Brazilian companies to take advantage of
a market with some 200 million consumers. Last week, the Carlyle
Group, the world's No. 2 private equity firm, paid about
$350 million for a 60 percent stake in furniture retailer
Tok&Stok.