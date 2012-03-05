* M&A deals up 177 pct in first two months vs year-ago
period
* Global bond sales up 51 pct to $17.79 bln in the same
period
* Loan market, IPO deals lag as risk aversion remains high
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 5 Global debt sales and
mergers and acquisitions thrived in Brazil in the first two
months of the year, in stark contrast with initial public
offerings and loan transactions, which are struggling with
still-high risk aversion and market turmoil.
Announced M&A deals almost tripled in the first two months
of the year to $26.45 billion from the year-earlier period,
fueled largely by the federal government's sale of $14.27
billion in licenses to refurbish and operate three airports,
according to data by Thomson Reuters.
The burgeoning market for corporate takeovers in Brazil
contrasts with weak activity in the world's largest financial
markets - a result of the debt crisis afflicting Europe and the
U.S. economy's timid recovery. In the same period, worldwide
activity in M&A slumped 33 percent.
Corporate borrowers raised 51 percent more from the sale of
debt in the period, taking advantage of a glut of cash and
strong demand for emerging market debt among international
investors. Brazilian global bond sales reached $17.79 billion in
the period, compared with $11.74 billion a year ago.
Almost half from that amount came from state oil company
Petrobras' sale of $7.24 billion in bonds in
February, in what was the largest-ever Brazilian corporate bond
offering overseas.
Red-hot activity in Brazilian M&A and debt capital markets
contrasts with a slow start in offerings of new and existing
stock and the obtainment of syndicated loans - the latter two
markets more sensitive to market turmoil than the former.
No IPOs were priced in Brazil in the first two months,
compared with $2.7 billion worth of transactions in the year-ago
period, the Thomson Reuters report showed. This year's first two
months have been the slowest in terms of activity since 2009.
Brazil's once-hyped market for initial public offerings may
not recover as swiftly as some bankers have been expecting, as
an unpredictable economy and the risk of overpriced deals scare
investors away.
Seen for most of the last decade as a symbol of Brazil's
buoyant capital markets, IPOs have languished in the past two
years as prices sank for many names that went public. While most
markets have gradually recovered from the global financial
crisis of 2008, IPOs remain out of favor.
The trend underscores how investors in Brazil are still
reluctant to take on risky bets like IPOs, the mechanism that
small and sometimes inexperienced companies use to raise
capital. Instead, investors are more willing to pour money into
existing equity and bonds, where it is easier to assess risks.
January and February came and went without a new syndicated
loan, the report said. In the same period of 2011 Brazilian
companies had obtained six loans for a total of $1.5 billion.
The report found that there was a slow start to the loan market
for South American borrowers this year too.
Fees in M&A deals fell to $81 million in the year through
February 29 from $202.6 million a year earlier, the Thomson
Reuters report said. The investment banks that underwrote bond
offerings almost doubled revenue from fees to $14.7 million this
year from $8.5 million a year earlier.