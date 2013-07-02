* Value of mergers plummets 55 pct in first half
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gomez
SAO PAULO, July 2 Mergers and acquisitions in
Brazil continued to slide during the first half of the year as
buyers, fretting over a sagging economy and escalating market
turmoil, held back on some deals in the hope of getting better
terms.
Companies announced $20.48 billion worth of deals in Brazil
between January and June, down about 55 percent from a year
earlier, according to a quarterly Thomson Reuters report on M&A
activity. That is the lowest for the first half since $11.42
billion in deals were announced in 2005. The number of deals
fell to 279 in 2013 from 453 in the first half of 2012, the
report said.
As buyers press for lower prices, sellers are hesitant to
give in, a mismatch that is preventing the completion of several
deals.
Bankers shrugged off a prevailing view among many investors
that erratic policy decisions, mounting state interference in
some sectors and a slowing economy are hampering M&A deals in
Brazil. Instead, they said the deterioration in global markets
was the main culprit behind the slump.
"There are still reasons to believe the M&A market will
improve in spite of the market woes," said Fernando Iunes,
managing director for investment banking at Itaú BBA. "Buyers
and sellers are taking longer to close a deal and adjust to
changes in business conditions."
Large deals that were expected to close a few months ago,
such as the sale of the local units of ThyssenKrupp AG
and media group Vivendi SA, were put off when bids came
in below the asking price. Others, such as plans by billionaire
Eike Batista to sell stakes in some of his companies, have been
subject to intense buyer scrutiny.
"While people are concerned with Brazil, the global outlook
has brought about some noise, causing companies to hesitate,"
said José Olympio Pereira, chief executive of Credit Suisse
Group's Brazilian unit, which topped the country's M&A rankings
in the first half.
Both Iunes and Pereira said corporate takeovers should gain
traction in coming months because of the need to consolidate
market gains in some industries, the involvement of
private-equity firms in local M&A and interest from global
conglomerates in tapping Brazil's nearly 200 million consumers.
GOVERNMENT PRESSURE
While the year-on-year comparison showed a slowdown, M&A
activity surged 150 percent from the last six months of 2012,
when Brazil's $2.2 trillion economy stagnated. Worries that the
U.S. government will soon taper off years of economic stimulus,
and slowing growth in China, also have investors and dealmakers
cautious around the world.
"Greater market volatility has made it harder for bids and
offers to converge," said Renato Ejnisman, head of investment
banking at Bradesco BBI, the wholesale banking unit of Brazil's
No. 2 private sector bank, Banco Bradesco SA.
The value of M&A transactions fell to a five-year low in
2012, as state intervention in the economy weighed down market
sentiment. President Dilma Rousseff put pressure on banks and
utilities to reduce rates and boost access to services, sparking
uncertainty about returns in those sectors.
That highlighted some of the risks in Latin America's
largest economy as the government used regulatory powers to
strong-arm companies to invest more. Capital spending as a
percentage of gross domestic product is nearing the lowest in
two years, a trend Rousseff is scrambling to reverse.
CREDIT SUISSE
For investment banks, which depend on giving merger advice
for about half their revenue in Brazil, the government's renewed
focus on fighting inflation is fanning optimism that state
interference will decline.
But banks are likely to remain cautious, even if there is a
sharp recovery in advisory work, Credit Suisse's Pereira said.
Staff and capital levels are widely seen as adequate, meaning
that any recovery is unlikely to lead massive hiring, or the
deployment of additional resources or money into operations.
During the first half, Credit Suisse topped Brazil's M&A
rankings on deal size, advising on takeovers worth $8.1 billion.
The deals included Marfrig SA's $2.7 billion sale of
a unit to meat packer JBS SA.
Foreign banks such as Credit Suisse Group AG,
which worked on 10 deals in the first half, will likely gain
ground as private equity and sovereign wealth funds look for
advisors with global reach to help them with Brazilian deals.
Itaú BBA, a unit of Brazil's No. 1 private-sector lender
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, advised on most of the
deals in the January-to-June period in Brazil, with 21, followed
by local rival BTG Pactual Group, with 12.
Itaú BBA advised on buyout firm Southern Cross' 70 percent
stake purchase of equipment producer Solaris Equipamentos in
June and Itaú Unibanco's $1.37 billion purchase of Citigroup
Inc's Uruguayan retail banking unit.
According to Bradesco BBI's Ejnisman, the scope of M&A
activity will widen as the government resumes the sale of rights
to drill for oil and operate airports and toll roads.
Strategic buyers, especially local players in the consumer
goods and infrastructure sectors, are looking for takeover
targets in a country where about 40 million people joined the
middle class in the past decade, Itaú BBA's Iunes said.
