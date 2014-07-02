July 2 The following is a table with rankings for mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil in the first half, as compiled by Thomson Reuters on Wednesday. Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will gain steam by year-end as economic and political risks ease, helping companies and private-equity firms looking for takeover targets sharpen their focus on the country's long-term potential. Companies announced about $28.328 billion worth of deals in Brazil in the year through June 30, up 34 percent from $21.006 billion a year earlier, a quarterly Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity showed on Wednesday. About 221 deals were announced in the first six months, down from 303 a year earlier. -- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF VALUE OF PRIOR DEALS DEALS YEAR'S (H1 2014) (H1 2013) RANKING 1 Banco Santander SA $15.160 bln $3.682 bln 7 2 Rothschild $12.956 bln $1.522 bln 9 3 Itaú BBA $11.058 bln $9.867 bln 1 4 Goldman Sachs Group $9.026 bln $4.985 bln 5 Inc 5 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $8.525 bln $7.504 bln 3 6 Credit Suisse Group $7.627 bln $7.370 bln 4 AG 7 UBS AG $6.680 bln $626.3 mln 12 8 Estáter Gestão e $5.422 bln n.a. n.a. Finanças 8 Banco Brasil Plural $5.422 bln n.a. n.a. SA 10 Citigroup Inc $2.933 bln $1.369 bln 10 TOTAL $28.328 bln $21.006 bln - -- NUMBER OF DEALS FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF NUMBER OF PRIOR DEALS DEALS YEAR'S (H1 2014) (H1 2013) RANKING 1 Itaú BBA 36 26 1 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 17 18 2 3 Banco Santander SA 14 6 5 4 Rothschild 9 6 5 5 Goldman Sachs Group 6 6 5 Inc 5 Bank of America 6 3 9 Merrill Lynch 5 Banco Fator SA 6 1 20 8 Morgan Stanley & Co 5 4 8 8 Credit Suisse Group 5 8 4 AG 8 Citigroup Inc 5 1 20 TOTAL 221 303 - (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)