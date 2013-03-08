* Campos, Batista worked together at Vinci, Pactual
* Vinci Partners has buyout, asset management units
SAO PAULO, March 8 Two partners at Brazilian
private equity and asset management firm Vinci Partners are
leaving to start their own fund, a source with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Friday.
The executives are Mario Campos, head of equities at Vinci,
and Pedro Batista, the firm's head of equity research, said the
source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Details on their
new venture were not available.
Vinci Partners was created by a group of bankers led by
Gilberto Sayão when André Esteves's BTG Banking and Trading
Group bought UBS AG's Brazilian unit for $2.5 billion in 2009.
As part of the process, Sayão and his partners kept Pactual
Capital Partners, a unit that invested Pactual partners' money
and which became the biggest part of what Vinci is now.
Efforts by Reuters to contact Campos and Batista were
unsuccessful.
Campos was head of equities at UBS Pactual between 2006 and
2008 and helped arrange more than 100 initial public offerings.
Batista was a partner at Pactual between 2000 and 2008, and
worked as a strategist and equity analyst.