SAO PAULO, March 8 Two partners at Brazilian private equity and asset management firm Vinci Partners are leaving to start their own fund, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The executives are Mario Campos, head of equities at Vinci, and Pedro Batista, the firm's head of equity research, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Details on their new venture were not available.

Vinci Partners was created by a group of bankers led by Gilberto Sayão when André Esteves's BTG Banking and Trading Group bought UBS AG's Brazilian unit for $2.5 billion in 2009. As part of the process, Sayão and his partners kept Pactual Capital Partners, a unit that invested Pactual partners' money and which became the biggest part of what Vinci is now.

Efforts by Reuters to contact Campos and Batista were unsuccessful.

Campos was head of equities at UBS Pactual between 2006 and 2008 and helped arrange more than 100 initial public offerings. Batista was a partner at Pactual between 2000 and 2008, and worked as a strategist and equity analyst.