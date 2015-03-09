By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 9 Jobs in London's financial
services sector rose 17 percent in February compared to a year
ago, buoyed by strong equity markets around the globe and
improving economic sentiment, even as British banks continued to
cut headcount.
After subdued hiring activity in January, 3,010 jobs were
created in the City in February, compared with 2,580 jobs in the
same month in 2014, according to data on Monday from financial
services recruiter Astbury Marsden.
"As the oil price stabilises and concerns over a Greek exit
from the Euro Zone subside at least temporarily, the markets
have bounced back in recent weeks which in turn has had a
positive impact on hiring at the investment banks," said
Christopher Adeyeri, Associate Director at Astbury Marsden.
Britain's FTSE and the S&P 500 and Dow indexes in the U.S.
have all hit record highs in recent weeks, buoyed by economic
stimulus measures unveiled by central banks and more positive
economic news.
Whilst the data suggests London's banks and financial sector
are returning to growth after slashing thousands of jobs in the
face of a global financial crisis and a series of industry
scandals, British banks are still feeling the pain.
RBS announced a major downsizing of its investment
bank on Tuesday, that could result in up to 14,000 of 18,000
jobs being cut, the Financial Times reported.
Barclays, meanwhile, is in the process of slashing
7,000 jobs over a three year period, threatening more cuts in
its underperforming investment bank after announcing a 750
million pounds ($1.14 billion) charge for past misdemeanours by
traders allegedly manipulating foreign exchange markets.
Even so, hiring in the City is expected to pick up in the
coming months as investment banks finalise plans for headcount
for the year and employees look for new opportunities.
"City staff who were planning to move jobs but were waiting
to hear about their 2014 bonus will undoubtedly look at new
opportunities in the Spring, especially if they don't get the
reward they think they deserve," said Adeyeri.
Investment banking bonuses were expected to be relatively
flat or slightly higher across the industry, with those bankers
working on corporate takeovers and share issues expecting good
news as their market rebounds, whilst bond and currency traders
faced lower payouts especially in areas where they have been
fined heavily for misconduct.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)