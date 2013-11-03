DUBAI Nov 3 The Islamic Development Bank (IDB)
will set up a $10 billion sukuk issuance programme on
the Nasdaq Dubai exchange, a boost to Dubai's efforts to become
a top centre for Islamic finance in competition with other
cities.
It would be the Jeddah-based IDB's third sukuk programme -
it already issues Islamic bonds in London and Kuala Lumpur - and
its first in a Middle Eastern country. The international lender,
which has 56 member countries, promotes economic development in
Muslim countries and communities.
In January, Dubai launched a drive to become a centre for
Islamic business; its exchanges have so far listed $12.5 billion
of sukuk and the total is expected to reach $16 billion by year-
end, a statement from the office of Dubai's ruler said late on
Saturday.
No time frame was given for the launch of the IDB's
programme. Its sukuk are highly sought after by Islamic
investors because of their AAA credit rating, so they could
offer a much-needed boost to trading volumes in Dubai and
encourage more issuers from outside the emirate to choose Dubai
as their listing venue.
"As the IDB plans a significant expansion of its activities,
Dubai's world class exchange and regulatory architecture
together with its commitment to providing Islamic finance
solutions of the highest quality make it a natural home for our
securities," IDB president Ahmad Mohamed Ali was quoted as
saying in the statement.
The IDB also plans to expand its sukuk programme on the
London Stock Exchange this month to $10 billion from the
current $6.5 billion. It has issued 15 sukuk in London since
2005.
In addition, the IDB has a 1 billion ringgit ($313 million)
programme listed on Bursa Malaysia, which has raised a
total of 700 million ringgit via three sukuk since 2008.
Dubai's announcement comes days after Britain unveiled plans
to issue a 200 million pound ($320 million) sovereign sukuk, the
first from a Western country, ramping up efforts to promote
itself as an Islamic finance hub.
Prime Minister David Cameron announced the intention during
the World Islamic Economic Forum, a major conference for the
industry, in London last week; the event will be held in Dubai
next year.