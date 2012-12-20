* Banking law requires charging of interest
* But RBI governor suggests non-banks could develop services
* Sharia-compliant investment options may grow
* Regulatory changes could be made without touching banking
law
* Court case now underway may clarify legal environment
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Manoj Kumar and Suvashree Dey
Choudhury
DUBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 20 India's tiny Islamic
finance industry is hoping to expand by developing products that
would work around the country's ban on sharia-compliant banking.
But political and legal obstacles mean progress is likely to be
slow.
An estimated 177 million Muslims in India, the largest
Muslim minority population in the world, are unable to use
Islamic banks because laws covering the sector require banking
to be based on interest, which is forbidden in Islam.
This policy has persisted since 2005, when the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) set up a committee to study Islamic finance.
"The Reserve Bank's position has been that the current
Banking Regulation Act does not permit Islamic banking because
interest rate is an important component of banking in India,"
RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters in October.
Last month, the governor added that some Islamic financial
services could be delivered through vehicles other than banks -
a comment which is encouraging some firms to look at developing
sharia-compliant products outside the banking sector.
"It can be got around not through banking, but other
vehicles," Indian media quoted Subbarao as saying.
Shariq Nisar, director of research and operations at
Mumbai-based Taqwaa Advisory and Shariah Investment Solutions
(TASIS), an advisory firm, said of Subbarao's statement: "This
is a good thing - it is the first time the RBI is saying that
Islamic banking is possible through other mechanisms.
"The message is to try out other things."
Because Islamic banks pay depositors based on the returns
earned by pooled investment funds, equity- and
investment-related products might to some extent mimic the
operations of Islamic banks and fill the gap left by the ban on
them, the products' proponents hope.
Saif Ahmed, managing partner at Bangalore-based Infinity
Consultants, said: "The RBI's comments will enable a more
creative approach to developing Islamic finance in the country,
by getting people to critically think through ways they can
introduce Islamic finance under the present regulations."
INNOVATION
The 2006 Sachar Committee report, commissioned by the state
to examine the social, economic and educational conditions of
India's Muslim communities, recommended steps be taken to
improve Muslims' access to credit, which it called inadequate.
Muslims across all income categories in India are shunning
conventional banks because of Islam's ban on interest, said
Ahmed. "Access to sharia-compliant credit is the biggest issue,
followed by access to sharia-compliant investment options."
The issue of investment options looks easiest to resolve.
Some capital market products, regulated by the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (SEBI), are already based on Islamic
equity indexes, such as one launched in 2010 by TASIS and the
Bombay Stock Exchange; Islamic indexes exclude firms involved in
areas forbidden by the religion, such as alcohol and gambling.
In May, SEBI introduced guidelines for alternative
investment funds (AIF) which allow the pooling of capital from
local and foreign investors.
"We expect sharia-compliant funds to be registered under the
AIF regulations," and to invest in permissible assets such as
real estate, said H. Jayesh, founding partner of Mumbai-based
law firm Juris Corp.
Both Infinity and the Bangalore-based Amana Group have
developed savings schemes known as chit funds which they say
comply with Islamic finance principles. In chit funds,
subscribers pool their money; members can then obtain temporary
use of the funds through a bidding process.
"Our schemes have been approved by major sharia
institutions...along with prominent scholars. This can promote
Islamic banking in the country more wisely," said Asifulla Khan,
founder and partner at Amana.
CREDIT
But providing any form of credit in India under Islamic
principles appears much more difficult, and would probably
require regulatory changes.
A handful of politicians, particularly Muslim leaders such
as Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, has been lobbying for
years to start Islamic banking in India. Politicians from the
southwestern state of Kerala, where there is a large Muslim
population, have raised the issue many times in parliament.
They have met strong opposition from bureaucrats in the
finance ministry and banking circles. Some politicians,
especially from the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, say
they fear Islamic banking could be used by militants and might
strengthen the hold of clergy over India's Muslim community.
Also, the government is struggling to shut down channels for
illicit flows of funds from the country, which are used by
businessmen, politicians and bureaucrats to evade taxes.
For these reasons, India seems unlikely in the foreseeable
future to permit any form of Islamic banking.
Nisar at TASIS said that one possibility, which would not
require amendments to the banking act, would be for the RBI to
issue an order allowing non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) to
operate under a participatory model. Under this model, NBFCs
would not charge interest but instead pay depositors with the
proceeds of investment funds.
However, RBI officials told Reuters they did not think this
would be feasible. Rules for NBFCs are the same as for banks
with regard to interest rates, they said.
Abdur Raqeeb, general secretary of the Indian Centre for
Islamic Finance in New Delhi, said laws other than the banking
act could be amended to facilitate Islamic finance. This has
been done in Singapore, Japan and Britain, he said.
"Changes have been introduced through the finance act as in
the UK and other jurisdictions in the tax laws, to create a
level playing field," Raqeeb told Reuters via email.
Tax rules are important for Islamic finance because many
popular asset-based transactions are vulnerable to double
taxation under conventional accounting methods.
"It primarily will be a political decision that has to be
made by the government through legislation in the parliament,"
similar to steps taken by Sri Lanka in 2005, Ahmed at Infinity
Consultants said. This will test how serious the government is
about creating an inclusive financial system, he added.
Even if top government officials decide in principle to
change rules, though, progress is likely to be very slow because
of a complicated consultation process, the large number of
stakeholders involved, and opposition in some political parties.
Contacted by Reuters, the RBI declined to elaborate on
Subbarao's comments. A person with direct knowledge of India's
regulatory environment, declining to be named because of the
issue's sensitivity, said the RBI had written to the government
requesting clarification of its stance on Islamic finance.
COURT CASE
A court case now underway is testing the legal climate; in
May, the RBI revoked the licence of Kochi-based Alternative
Investments and Credits Ltd (AICL), which had operated under a
participatory model since 2002.
"The RBI took a stance that compliance to the code requires
declaring a fixed rate of interest rather than profit-sharing
ratio," AICL chairman Mohammed Ali A. said in September.
AICL has challenged the RBI's decision, with the matter
still being heard in Indian courts.
"In our opinion sharia-compliant NBFCs can operate within
the existing legal framework," said Jayesh at Juris Corp.
He noted that in a separate case, the High Court in Kerala
had upheld the constitutionality of the state government's
investment in a company set up to carry out sharia-compliant
financing activities.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)