* Goldman sukuk underlines weaknesses of scholar system
* Capacity constraints, possible conflicts of interest
* Industry body to consider improving guidelines
* But radical reforms unlikely for now
* Little appetite for government intervention
By Anjuli Davies and Mirna Sleiman
LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 29 Decades of parsing
turgid legal documents have not dampened the enthusiasm of
octogenerian Islamic scholar Sheikh Hussein Hamed Hassan. He
gets agitated as he searches for a paper among piles of
documents strewn across his posh Dubai office.
Wearing a dark grey suit with no tie, the Egyptian-born
academic talks to a visitor for almost two hours about Islamic
banking, which he has been instrumental in developing over half
a century of writing and lecturing.
"Listen to me. You have to understand the basics of sharia,
what's allowed and not allowed in Islam. If you get it, then
you'll write it. And the whole world will understand," he says.
Sheikh Hussein is one of the world's most sought-after
scholars in applying sharia or Islamic law to finance, chairing
no fewer than 22 of the boards which rule on whether products
and practices in the industry obey religious principles.
One position in particular stands out. As chairman of the
sharia advisory board of London- and Dubai-based consultants Dar
Al Istithmar, he is having to answer some searching questions on
behalf of one of its most high-profile clients, U.S. investment
bank Goldman Sachs.
Last October Goldman announced it would issue as much as $2
billion in sukuk or Islamic bonds, making it one of the first
top Western banks to raise money in that way. But the plan has
run into controversy among potential investors over whether it
follows Islamic principles, as Dar Al Istithmar insists it does.
There is also controversy over the fact that Goldman publicly
named at least three Islamic scholars as potential advisers on
the sukuk even though they had not even seen the prospectus.
"A copy of the Goldman Sachs sukuk prospectus was sent to
these scholars for consultation but they never responded back,"
Sheikh Hussein told Reuters. "They could be busy or did not
approve the structure, but we didn't hear from them. Their
approval is not necessary anyway."
The controversy over the Goldman sukuk illustrates some of
the weaknesses of the Islamic finance industry. These are
leading to growing pressure for reform of the scholar system,
though the power of entrenched interests, and the difficulty of
coordinating policy in an industry where authority is spread
across the Middle East and southeast Asia, may slow any change.
Scholars such as Sheikh Hussein command great influence but
their opinions, lacking definitive legal sanction, are often
challenged, creating an uncertain regulatory environment. And
some scholars sit on scores of boards, leaving them open to
charges of conflict of interest and making it hard for them to
keep up with all areas of their work.
"The big problem is that there just aren't enough of them,"
said one Dubai-based banker in the industry, who declined to be
named because of the sensitivity of the issue. "It's a bit like
being a rock star. They are disproportionately recognised, with
people saying: 'I want that name in Malaysia, I want that name
in Bahrain.'"
CAPACITY
Islamic finance, based on principles such as bans on
interest and pure monetary speculation, has grown rapidly over
the last several years because it draws on pools of investment
money in the oil-rich Gulf and Asia that have been relatively
untouched by the global financial crisis.
The industry's global assets are expected to rise 33 percent
from 2010 levels to $1.1 trillion by the end of 2012, according
to consultants Ernst & Young. Islamic finance will remain far
smaller than conventional finance, with its tens of trillions of
dollars, but the gap may continue narrowing; Ernst & Young
expects Islamic banking in the Middle East and North Africa to
expand over the next five years at a compound annual rate of 20
percent, versus less than 9 percent for conventional banks.
Sharia scholars, with expertise in both religious and
conventional law, are key to this growth. Investors will not buy
instruments without believing they are religiously acceptable,
so most wholly Islamic financial firms have their own board of
sharia scholars which certifies products and monitors the firm's
business. "Independent" sharia boards also exist, offering their
services to financial firms for a price.
There are over 400 sharia scholars worldwide but only around
15 to 20 prominent and experienced ones, which creates demand
for scholars to sit on multiple boards. The top 20 scholars hold
14 to 85 positions each, occupying a total of around 620 board
positions or 55 percent of the industry, data compiled by
investment research firm Funds@Work show.
The shortage of scholars is a capacity constraint for the
industry, said Sheikh Muddassir Siddiqui, a sharia scholar and
Harvard-trained attorney at law firm SNR Denton. He is a member
of the sharia standards committee of the Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a
Bahrain-based body setting standards for the industry.
"If you engage a lawyer or a doctor you would naturally want
someone with a big name and reputable," said Siddiqui.
"But unlike a rock star who can entertain thousands of
people at once, a sharia scholar's role should be viewed more
like a doctor's -- it is natural to ask how many surgeries a
doctor can perform in one day. It is a question of capacity."
The capacity problem is worsened by the fact there is no
single, universally accepted interpretation of religious
principles. So firms seek out the scholars who they think will
carry the most weight with investors; in effect, a scholar's
reputation becomes a currency used in completing a deal.
"The reason the Islamic finance industry is still emerging
is that governance standards are not as well established as in
other industries," said Murat Ünal, CEO of Funds@Work.
"It's like a social network. People and their relationships
play a very important role. If you have a prominent scholar on
board, this increases trust and makes up for the lack of
governance standards. Institutions sell their products via the
reputation of the scholars, so you better make sure you have
accepted scholars on board."
And this leads to sky-high fees paid to the top scholars. A
senior banker at an Islamic lender said some scholars could be
paid $1,000 to $1,500 per hour of consultation -- in addition to
an annual bonus of between $10,000 and $20,000 per board seat.
Sheikh Hussein and other scholars strongly reject the idea
that there is anything improper in the fee system.
"What's wrong with getting paid for issuing a fatwa or
reviewing the sharia compliancy of a financial instrument?"
Sheikh Hussein said. "We're just like auditors, lawyers. Each
one of us has years and years of experience in sharia law. We do
our job and get paid for it. Nobody is allowed to question our
honor, integrity and truthfulness."
FRUSTRATIONS
Nevertheless, the system is open to accusations of conflict
of interest because scholars head or sit on the boards of the
industry's standard-setting bodies, such as AAOIFI, at the same
time as they are being paid handsomely by the firms which are
being regulated.
In some ways the situation is similar to that of credit
rating agencies in conventional financial markets. The agencies
are paid by the companies they rate, which may have made them
slow to downgrade debt before the global financial crisis,
allowing imbalances to build up that triggered the crisis.
"Certainly there is a need for improvement in the way sharia
supervisory boards play their role," said Sheikh Siddiqui.
"There needs to be some sort of enforcement body
that stipulates who is qualified, how to protect against the
conflict of interest, and other reasonable conditions for the
conduct of a sharia board."
Sheikh Siddiqui also advocates separating some of the duties
of sharia boards so that scholars, who may now effectively act
simultaneously as lawyers, product developers and auditors for
instruments, do not end up "judging their own work".
The impact of individual scholars on the Islamic finance
industry can be huge. In late 2007 and early 2008, sukuk
issuance slowed after Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, chairman of
the board of scholars at AAOIFI, suggested that about 85 percent
of sukuk might not comply with Islamic law.
Haissam Arabi, chief executive of Gulfmena Investments, a
Dubai-based asset management firm, says he has personally
experienced the pitfalls of the scholar system: products have
been approved for investment by his firm's sharia board, only
for their sale to be delayed by the boards of other firms.
"Here is a crack in the system which needs to be remedied,"
he said. "When you can't sell or distribute because your board
is different from my board, you end up not being able to achieve
scale and you're left with a very expensive product. That's
what's hindered the development of sharia asset management."
Another area of frustration in the industry is the lack of
transparency in the way that sharia boards reach their findings
and communicate them, industry participants say.
"Sharia scholars' opinions are not published and in some
cases not even circulated," said Oliver Agha, partner of Agha &
Co, a sharia-compliant law firm in Dubai.
Mohammed Akram Laldin, executive director of Malaysia's
International Sharia Research Academy for Islamic Finance, said
few boards disclosed their methodology. This is dangerous, he
said, since as the industry grows and products become complex,
investors need to be sure scholars understand the markets.
"Scholars are no doubt well-versed in Islamic law," he said.
"But sometimes they might not be as well-versed on the market
side." In other cases, he added, scholars may not even be fully
informed of the ultimate purpose of a product -- an important
issue for them to consider when forming a judgement.
"They only see a half-cooked structure...Something is not
being disclosed to the scholar, and some who have more
disclosure might ask more questions."
REFORMS
There are signs that the industry is moving towards reform
of the scholar system. The Goldman case is one impetus for
reform, because it underlines the large amounts of new business
that could be generated in the industry if Western financial
institutions become heavily involved; they are likely to demand
a more transparent and predictable environment.
The shortage of experienced scholars is unlikely to be
remedied quickly, but proposals within the industry include
setting minimum quotas for the number of young scholars on
sharia boards, and introducing apprenticeships to give young
scholars more experience. Some companies may begin adopting
these measures even if the industry's standards-setting bodies
do not decide to recommend them universally.
"We do need more trained sharia scholars, but it's beginning
to happen because of demand pressures," said Jasseem Ahmed,
secretary-general of the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial
Services Board (IFSB), another industry body.
Scholars are likely to face stricter guidelines for their
behaviour from bodies such as AAOIFI. The organisation's
assistant secretary-general Khairul Nizam said it was discussing
internally proposed new standards for scholars; they are
expected to be issued by the end of this year as part of a
strategic review of AAOIFI standards, he said. A draft is likely
to be distributed to the industry at mid-year for consulation.
The new standards will try to give more guidance on
scholars' responsibilities, their relationship with banks, the
issue of confidentiality, and the terms of reference of sharia
boards, which should be similar to those that govern bank boards
in conventional finance, Nizam said.
Regulations imposed by Malaysia's central bank could provide
one model for the AAOIFI reforms. Among other rules, scholars in
Malaysia cannot sit on the board of more than one bank; sharia
board members must attend at least three-quarters of the board's
meetings each year, and two-thirds of a board's members must be
present for the board to meet.
Pressure is also growing for action to reduce the
differences of opinion and conflicting judgements between the
sharia boards at individual companies.
The central bank governor of the United Arab Emirates,
Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, is among those who have suggested the
creation of a global body that would provide legal guidance to
boards around the world.
"The solution here may lie in the establishment of a
supervisory or a control body that would issue fatwas or rulings
on the general policy of Islamic banking," he told Reuters.
Once again, Malaysia could be a model; a Shariah Advisory
Council (SAC) established by that country's central bank acts as
"the apex authority for the determination of Islamic law",
helping to resolve differences of interpretation between
scholars or companies.
OBSTACLES
Globally, however, the Islamic finance industry is unlikely
to achieve the strictness and consistency of regulation seen in
Malaysia any time soon.
A source familiar with AAOIFI's review of standards, who
declined to be named, told Reuters that the review would
probably not look at restricting the number of board positions
that scholars could hold, or at setting up a global version of
Malaysia's SAC to iron out legal disputes.
"Such steps are years away," the source said.
The industry is so diverse that without the intervention of
central banks and governments, it may be unable to agree on
strict regulation of itself. And outside Malaysia, most central
banks and governments have hesitated to take on the
responsibility of setting standards for the industry.
Many in the industry are wary of inviting official
intervention, arguing that it could curb their freedom to
innovate and slow the market's growth.
"If you have a central sharia board the government will be
more involved, and as we know bureaucracy kills growth," said
Mohamed Elgari, a prominent scholar. "Centralised government
entities should be concerned about risks but should refrain from
sharia issues."
Others believe that an industry based on the interpretation
of religious principles is never going to achieve the same
consistency and predictability as conventional finance.
"On the whole there is some convergence that has taken
place, but we can never aim at 100 percent. It is just the
nature of Islam -- people have different approaches," said the
IFSB's Ahmed.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)