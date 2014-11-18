Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The finance minister's perspective on reform: many small steps often make a bigger bang than the so-called 'big bang reforms', Citigroup said in a report.

The investment bank hosted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an investor interaction.

Adds the minister is focussing on process, building credibility with investors through policy consistency.

"We were impressed... believe the market should be too," Citi said in the report.

Highlights goods and services tax, changes to land acquisition and labour laws as key reforms in the pipeline.

Says minister sees high cost of capital, bank financing, contract enforcement, and weak global environment as challenges.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)