KARACHI Jan 23 Pakistani stocks closed on
a more than two-month high on Monday, with volume at a one-year
high, after the country's finance minister agreed amendments to
capital gains tax (CGT) over the weekend.
The measures agreed by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh
include investors not having to divulge sources of income until
June 2013, keeping the current CGT rate flat until 2014 and
abolishing withholding tax on sale.
"Investors believe that new funds will come to the market
after government assurance that no source of funds will be
required," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
"Retail participation was high as investors now feel
comfortable to trade in stocks after the measures announced on
Saturday."
The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed up 2.23
percent, or 262.98 points, at 12,037.66, its highest close since
Nov. 11 last year.
Volume rose to 230.14 million shares, compared with 178.42
million shares traded on Friday.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
90.21/26 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
90.18/23, due to an increase in import payments.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
intra-day trade this month.
Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health,
especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressures
on the rupee.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended lower at between
9.75 percent and 10.50 percent, compared with Friday's close of
between 11 percent and 11.15 percent, amid increased liquidity
in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Will
Waterman)